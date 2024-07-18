Looking for a vegetarian-friendly restaurant in Auckland? We have you covered.

The dining room at East. Photo / Babiche Martens

East

East has an entirely vegetarian and vegan menu of modern Asian dishes spanning Thai, Chinese and Korean cuisines, meaning you’re well catered for if you’re plant-based. The menu is divided into small and large plates, ideal for sharing, as well as salads, rice and noodle dishes. We love the water chestnut wontons with chilli broth, coriander and peanuts and the potato massaman curry with coconut and cashews. East also offers Auckland’s first vegetarian yum cha, available on Sundays from noon-3pm, which recreates traditional favourites such as char siu bao with sticky jackfruit, and sheng jian bao with wood ear mushrooms instead of pork. Located on the ground floor of the Sudima Hotel on Nelson St, it’s a lovely spot for lunch and has the added benefit of rooftop bar Sunset for pre or post-dinner drinks. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Address: 63-67 Nelson St, central city

The leafy dining area at Forest on Dominion Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

Forest

Plant-based restaurant Forest is the vision of chef/owner Plabita Florence, housed in a purple-hued dining room on Dominion Rd. It’s a space that feels a bit like a friend’s living room, says Plabita, whose a la carte menu changes weekly. On offer recently was deep-fried halloumi with caramelised onion gravy, celery honey and apple (the only dish on the menu that couldn’t be made vegan), and roasted kūmara with rosemary and “Marmite cream”. The desserts here are not to be missed and while the deep-fried feijoa might be off the menu, there’s a winter-appropriate sticky chocolate pudding with whisky pouring cream. Forest also has an exemplary drinks list, with special cocktails such as hibiscus negroni and pickled pink beetroot lemonade. — JT

Address: 243 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden.

Wise Boys Burgers offers an entirely vegan and vegetarian menu. Photo / @wiseboysburgers

Wise Boys Burgers

A reliable takeaway spot provides so much to regular diners — comfort, convenience and copious amounts of carbs. At Wise Boys Burgers, the kitchen caters for these cravings with an entirely vegan and vegetarian menu, complete with generous sides (a complete meal could include barbecue jackfruit loaded fries and a choice from its Neapolitan range of shakes). The first kitchen to serve Wise Boys Burgers was inside a food truck, constructed with recycled pallets and scrap metals – this element of eco-consciousness is one mirrored through the plant-based menu. It encompasses a variety of combinations; opt for a classic offering of lettuce, tomato and pickles, a smokey buffalo “chicken” or a Mexican-ish mash-up (corn chips included). — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Address: 604 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, and Commercial Bay.

The dining room at Cassia. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cassia

Cassia is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, which includes a relocation from Fort St to SkyCity, and is still the place to go for an excellent Indian feast. There are lots of vegetarian options to choose from on the a la carte menu (roasted carrots, black pepper paneer, cauliflower with makhani sauce to name a few), but there’s also the Voyage Vegetarian menu designed by chef/owner Sid Sahrawat, priced at $175pp and canvassing five bites, three small plates, two large and a dessert, which takes the guesswork out of ordering. Go all out with the wine pairing at $85pp. For groups of 10 or more, there is the Cassia Bazaar vegetarian set menu of 10 dishes for $100pp or the Spice Route vegetarian set menu with 13 dishes for $145. — JT

Address: 90 Federal St, Auckland CBD.

The acaraje at Tempero. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tempero

Pan-Latin restaurant Tempero, run by chef Fabio Bernadini, caters to vegetarians well, with more than half the menu items either vegan or vegetarian. Inspired by Fabio's Brazilian roots and a quest to use quality, locally sourced ingredients, Tempero combines punchy flavours with a great drinks list in a welcoming dining room on Karangahape Rd. Dine on pao de queijo (cheese bread), cassava chips with chipotle, potato gnocchi and the restaurant's signature dish of acaraje, a combination of black eye beans, palm hearts and okra, deep fried and nestled in a peanut and coconut sauce. — JT

Address: 352 Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD.

Penang curry at Khu Khu. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Khu Khu

The all-vegan menu at Khu Khu, which has remained compact and concise since the restaurant’s opening, boasts plates with sizzling pork belly, juicy duck and tender beef. It’s all imitation, though even the most adamant meat-eaters will be pleasantly surprised by the familiar textures and flavours. It’s a particularly good dining experience for groups, as you can split a serving of small plates and large format dishes. Must-tries on the menu include the beef massaman curry with potato, red onion and cashews, duck drunken noodles and stir-fried pork belly (which is coated in a moreish garlic pepper black sauce). The eatery has also begun serving bottomless brunch over the weekends, pairing dishes such as yum gai zap and wok-fried pork belly with mimosas, red and white wine sangria and sparkling rosé. — MC

Address: 171A Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Snickel Lane Level 7/23 Customs St East, and 91 Kitchener Rd, Milford.

A thali from Shivani. Photo / Shivani

Shivani

Shivani’s menu is extensive, with a long list of snack-ish chaat and plenty of bread-accompanied mains (ordering a large plate, or thali, is the move if you’re after a heaving dining table). The menu is divided into different regions, with servings from northern and southern India. There’s also a section of “Bombay Chinese”, which spotlights cross-cultural dishes influenced by servings in Mumbai (think chow mein, chilli paneer and steam-filled dumplings or momos). If you’re dining in a big group and want a little theatre, order the pani puri, chole bhature, or the masala dosa – each of these dishes is impressive in scale and encourages tactile sharing around the table. The counter cabinets are worth a re-visit before wrapping up the meal, too – crammed with candy-sweet bites wrapped with silver and gold or flaked with finely chopped nuts. — MC

Address: 905 Dominion Rd, Mount Roskill, and 23 Eric Baker Place, Papatoetoe.

The samosa chaat on the menu at Nepalese/Indian restaurant Eggs and More in Sandringham. Photo / Babiche Martens

Eggs & More

This one is recommended by Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan, a gem of a spot in Sandringham specialising in much more than just eggs. Sample the dahi puri, a combination of tamarind, green chutney, yoghurt, chickpea and potato puree that is best eaten in one mouthful, or the samosa chaat, which is a delightful combination of smashed-up samosa covered in sauces, herbs, onion and other crunchy bits. Naturally, there’s a menu of eggy delicacies such as the egg cheese roll and surti ghotalo (scrambled eggs cooked with a variety of spices, tomatoes, onions, and sometimes green peas). — JT

Address: 572 Sandringham Rd, Sandringham.

The crispy eggplant from Aigo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aigo

While this cosy Ponsonby noodle bar sports plenty of meatier offerings on its menu, the vegetarian servings are also well-considered. Spanning dishes with Korean, Italian and Japanese influences, there are vegetarian dishes in each course. You’ll find crispy rice with spicy kimchi and tofu, barbecued, miso-buttered cabbage, Sichuan crispy eggplant and cacio e pepe tteokbokki. From the smallest bites to the largest mains, there are deep and rich savoury flavours to luxuriate in. You’ll want to stay for dessert too, with offerings of a coffee creme brulee and a caramel red bean vanilla icecream. If you have a variety of dietary preferences to satisfy, Aigo is a crowd-pleasing option. — MC

Address: 168 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby.

The miso waffles at Janken.

Janken

Breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner – this Japanese cafe and restaurant is an open-plan, naturally-lit dining room you can visit for almost any meal. The menu at Janken is strictly gluten-free and dairy-free (though they do sling milky coffees throughout their breakfast and lunch service). Highlights among the breakfast servings include sticky-sweet creme brulee miso waffles, onigiri with shiitake mushroom and kombu or umeboshi paste and roasted seeds, as well as an asa gohan set – Janken’s vegetarian version of this traditional Japanese breakfast is made with teriyaki tofu. For dinner, you’ll find entirely vegetarian options for the smaller starters, a crispy shojin tofu main and, among very few in Auckland, a creamy vegan hot pot. — MC

Address: 158 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay.

Most of the small plates at Pici are vegetarian and half the pastas are too. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Pici

Pasta places are usually a bastion for vegetarians and Pici, a teeny spot in St Kevin’s Arcade, is no different, with its succinct menu of antipasti, pasta and dessert. Most of the small plates are vegetarian and half the pastas are too. This winter, choose from Pici’s famous cacio e pepe (chewy handmade noodles slick with cheese and pepper); casarecce with broccoli, chilli and garlic; and green fettuccine with cavolo nero and egg yolk. Petite but mighty, Pici can take groups of 6-15 in its mezzanine space if they opt for the shared set menu. — JT

Address: Shop 22, St Kevin’s Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd.

The dining room at Mezze Bar. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Mezze Bar

Elevated above Durham Lane with views of Queen St through iron-framed windows, Mezze Bar is still a delightful spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner any day of the week. This inner-city institution has been around since 1992 and the service here is warm and efficient, with visitors encouraged to pick a seat and order at the bar. Mezze Bar has a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu of tapas-style dishes with options such as the vegan mezze lunch plate (grilled eggplant, courgette and tomato stack, fennel roasted carrots, hummus, tahini sauce, olives, hot Turkish bread), a za’atar falafel vege burger with hand-cut chips, and lentil and tomato soup with a drizzle of paprika oil and warm bread on the side. Or build your own mezze with small vegetarian plates such as hummus, potatoes, dips and olives. The drinks list is great too, with aperitifs such as Kir Royale, sangria by the litre and crafties like Urbanaut and Bach Brewing on tap. — JT

Address: 9 Durham St East, central city.

Smash burger offerings from Urbanaut's kitchen.

Burgernaut

While they definitely pour a thirst-quenching pint, Morningside brewery Urbanaut also moonlights as one of the best burger restaurants in Auckland (branded with the punny name “Burgernaut”). The menu provides vegetarian and vegan burger offerings, with super-thin smash patties made from the beloved Impossible meats. The cooks at Urbanaut are devoted to that crisp, almost charred finish – every serving I’ve sampled delivers on that caramelised, smoky taste. You’ll want to be aware of wait times on busy takeaway nights. It’s best to rock up to the brewery to place your order, as the phoneline seems quickly overwhelmed on weeknight evenings. — MC

Address: 597 New North Rd, Morningside.

The interior of Hello Beasty in Auckland's viaduct. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Hello Beasty

This contemporary Asian fusion restaurant offers a dedicated vegetarian menu, making it a cinch for diners to find plant-based options. The dishes are vibrant, creative, and definitely not lacking in flavour, inspired by Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cuisines. Vegetarian highlights include the grilled mushroom and mung bean pancake, the water chestnut dumplings and the Korean fried cauliflower. The menu clearly labels the dishes suitable for vegans, and those that can be made vegan. We love the creative cocktails here too, such as the bloody mary with kimchi and togarashi salt, and the Bokbunjaju Bramble made with Roots Marlborough Gin, blackberry bokbunjaju (Korean fruit wine) and lime leaf. — JT

Address: 95-97 Customs St West, Auckland CBD

