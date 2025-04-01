Make this dressing a staple in your condiment rotation.
Prepare additional curry dressing and add it to another salad. It tastes delightful with potatoes and is also excellent when drizzled over charred broccoli or poached eggs.
ROASTED CARROTS, FETA AND CURRY DRESSING
Serve 4-6
500g small carrots, peeled
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
100g feta
½ cup coriander leaves
Curry dressing
¼ cup olive oil
1 Tbsp hot curry powder
1 tsp brown sugar
1 tbsp vinegar
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Slice the carrots lengthwise and arrange them in a baking tray. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle salt and paprika on top, tossing to mix. Bake for 20 minutes until golden and tender. Remove from the oven and add the feta and coriander leaves.
- While the carrots are cooking, prepare the dressing. Heat the oil in a small pot, add the curry powder, and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat, add the sugar, and let it cool. Then, stir in the vinegar.
- Serve the carrots on a platter and drizzle with the dressing.