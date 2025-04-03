Bring a little heat with this Japanese-inspired cucumber side salad.
Make your cucumber spirals and salt them, then refrigerate until needed. The dressing can also be prepared well in advance. Then, it is just a matter of combining for a refreshing and spicy serving.
JAPANESE CUCUMBER SPIRAL SALAD Serves 4-6
2-3 Lebanese cucumbers ¼ tsp salt
Dressing 1 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp rice vinegar 2 tsp sugar 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp fish sauce 2 tsp grated ginger 1 crushed garlic clove 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds 1 small chilli, chopped ½ cup small diced spring onion
- To create the spirals, place two wooden spoons on the bench with a cucumber in between. Using a small knife, cut the cucumber at an angle until you reach the spoon. Flip the cucumber and make straight cuts on the other side until you touch the spoon. Gently stretch out the spiral. Repeat this process with the remaining cucumbers.
- Place the cucumbers on to a plate. Sprinkle with salt, leaving for 15 minutes to extract any excess water.
- Prepare the dressing in a small jug by combining soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, seeds, chilli, and spring onion thoroughly.
- Place the cucumber into a serving bowl or platter and drizzle with dressing, tossing gently to combine.