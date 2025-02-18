Food & Drink

Edamame, Prawns & Prosciutto Recipe


By Angela Casley
nzme
Edamame, prawns and prosciutto are a light and lucscious combo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Preparing a light summer lunch? Make this breezy, flavourful recipe.

This dish is fresh, and crispy with a hint of chilli. Large or small prawns will suffice here – cook them from raw if you can, it only takes a few minutes.

EDAMAME, PRAWNS AND PROSCIUTTO SALAD

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

400g raw prawns

2 cups edamame

6 slices prosciutto, halved

2 Tbsp chopped dill

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

2 cups rocket leaves

1 Tbsp lemon oil

2 tsp lime zest

¼ cup lime juice
  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Toss in the prawns, cooking for 5-8 minutes, depending on their size, until bright and pink. Remove and cool to room temperature.
  2. Into a large bowl, place the edamame, prosciutto, dill, avocado, rocket, lemon oil, zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the prawns.
  3. Serve the salad on a large platter.

