Preparing a light summer lunch? Make this breezy, flavourful recipe.
This dish is fresh, and crispy with a hint of chilli. Large or small prawns will suffice here – cook them from raw if you can, it only takes a few minutes.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Toss in the prawns, cooking for 5-8 minutes, depending on their size, until bright and pink. Remove and cool to room temperature.
- Into a large bowl, place the edamame, prosciutto, dill, avocado, rocket, lemon oil, zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the prawns.
- Serve the salad on a large platter.
