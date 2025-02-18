Preparing a light summer lunch? Make this breezy, flavourful recipe.

This dish is fresh, and crispy with a hint of chilli. Large or small prawns will suffice here – cook them from raw if you can, it only takes a few minutes.

EDAMAME, PRAWNS AND PROSCIUTTO SALAD Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil 3 garlic cloves, chopped 3 garlic cloves, chopped 1 red chilli, finely chopped 1 red chilli, finely chopped 400g raw prawns 400g raw prawns 2 cups edamame 2 cups edamame 6 slices prosciutto, halved 6 slices prosciutto, halved 2 Tbsp chopped dill 2 Tbsp chopped dill 1 avocado, peeled and sliced 1 avocado, peeled and sliced 2 cups rocket leaves 2 cups rocket leaves 1 Tbsp lemon oil 1 Tbsp lemon oil 2 tsp lime zest 2 tsp lime zest ¼ cup lime juice ¼ cup lime juice

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Toss in the prawns, cooking for 5-8 minutes, depending on their size, until bright and pink. Remove and cool to room temperature. Into a large bowl, place the edamame, prosciutto, dill, avocado, rocket, lemon oil, zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the prawns. Serve the salad on a large platter.

More salad recipes

Consider these tasty greens for your next lunchtime.

Chipotle Chicken Salad. This chicken salad is a lunchbox-friendly option, finished with a garlicky homemade sauce.

Duck, Orange & Roast Fig Salad. Figs are in season! Try baking them with orange juice and port.

Chicken, Lemongrass & Papaya Salad. Eat the rainbow with this sticky lemongrass chicken and fresh papaya salad recipe.