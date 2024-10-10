Food & Drink

Tofu & Grapefruit Salad With Nahm Jim Recipe

By Angela Casley
Slice your grapefruit carefully for a bright and interesting plate. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pretty as a picture, this grapefruit salad is healthy too.

This is a light and fresh salad with loads of flavour from nahm jim dressing. The sauce can be made a couple of days ahead and will last in the fridge for a few days. Use the leaves and stems of the coriander for extra flavour.

TOFU & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD WITH NAHM JIM RECIPE

Serves 4

Nahm Jim

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 chillies, seeded

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup grapefruit juice

1 Tbsp fish sauce

½ cup coriander
Salad

1 Tbsp peanut oil or other

200g tofu, cubed

6 stalks asparagus, trimmed

2 cups kale leaves

½ Lebanese cucumber, sliced

1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced
  1. To make the nahm jim, place the garlic, chillies, sugar, salt, grapefruit juice, fish sauce, and coriander in a kitchen blender.
  2. Pat the tofu dry. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a high heat. Add the cubes, cooking on each side to brown. Remove to a plate. Add the asparagus to the pan, charring for 4 or 5 minutes until cooked. Add the kale leaves for a quick toss at the last minute.
  3. Slice the grapefruit and place it on a platter to serve the salad. Top with cucumber, kale, asparagus, and tofu, and then drizzle over the nahm jim.

More tofu recipes

These dinners will cater to plant-based palettes.

Pawpaw, Prawn & Tofu Salad With A Sweet-Sour Tamarind Dressing. If you don’t have prawns, double the tofu in this recipe.

Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup. The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.

Sam Low’s Spicy Saucy Tofu. A garnish of spring onion adds a vibrancy to this chilli-soaked dish.

Tofu & Noodle Stir-Fry. This delicious tofu and noodle stir-fry is as foolproof as it is versatile.

