Pretty as a picture, this grapefruit salad is healthy too.
This is a light and fresh salad with loads of flavour from nahm jim dressing. The sauce can be made a couple of days ahead and will last in the fridge for a few days. Use the leaves and stems of the coriander for extra flavour.
Serves 4
- To make the nahm jim, place the garlic, chillies, sugar, salt, grapefruit juice, fish sauce, and coriander in a kitchen blender.
- Pat the tofu dry. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a high heat. Add the cubes, cooking on each side to brown. Remove to a plate. Add the asparagus to the pan, charring for 4 or 5 minutes until cooked. Add the kale leaves for a quick toss at the last minute.
- Slice the grapefruit and place it on a platter to serve the salad. Top with cucumber, kale, asparagus, and tofu, and then drizzle over the nahm jim.
