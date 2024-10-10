Pretty as a picture, this grapefruit salad is healthy too.

This is a light and fresh salad with loads of flavour from nahm jim dressing. The sauce can be made a couple of days ahead and will last in the fridge for a few days. Use the leaves and stems of the coriander for extra flavour.

TOFU & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD WITH NAHM JIM RECIPE Serves 4

Nahm Jim 3 cloves garlic, crushed 3 cloves garlic, crushed 2 chillies, seeded 2 chillies, seeded ¼ cup brown sugar ¼ cup brown sugar ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt ¼ cup grapefruit juice ¼ cup grapefruit juice 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 Tbsp fish sauce ½ cup coriander ½ cup coriander

Salad 1 Tbsp peanut oil or other 1 Tbsp peanut oil or other 200g tofu, cubed 200g tofu, cubed 6 stalks asparagus, trimmed 6 stalks asparagus, trimmed 2 cups kale leaves 2 cups kale leaves ½ Lebanese cucumber, sliced ½ Lebanese cucumber, sliced 1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced 1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced

To make the nahm jim, place the garlic, chillies, sugar, salt, grapefruit juice, fish sauce, and coriander in a kitchen blender. Pat the tofu dry. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a high heat. Add the cubes, cooking on each side to brown. Remove to a plate. Add the asparagus to the pan, charring for 4 or 5 minutes until cooked. Add the kale leaves for a quick toss at the last minute. Slice the grapefruit and place it on a platter to serve the salad. Top with cucumber, kale, asparagus, and tofu, and then drizzle over the nahm jim.

More tofu recipes

These dinners will cater to plant-based palettes.

Pawpaw, Prawn & Tofu Salad With A Sweet-Sour Tamarind Dressing. If you don’t have prawns, double the tofu in this recipe.

Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup. The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.

Sam Low’s Spicy Saucy Tofu. A garnish of spring onion adds a vibrancy to this chilli-soaked dish.