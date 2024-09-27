There are plenty of ways to brighten broccoli, as illustrated by these cheesy, well-dressed dinner recipes.

Bouquets of broccoli can be prepared in many ways.

The florets can be broken up and eaten fresh. They can be chopped thinly for a quick pan-fry or golden oven-bake. The vegetable also adds strong, earthy flavours to soups, as well as a satisfying bright green colour.

Often, people remove the thick stalks and throw them away. However, you can conserve this waste, by chopping off its tough exterior and slicing the tender interior thinly.

These recipes often work to brighten the slight bitterness of the vegetable. Cheese, citrus and super savoury dressings balance the grassy flavour and make it a more pleasant fibrous serving.

Right now, it’s a good time to try out new broccoli recipes. As of writing, supermarkets are piling them up at about $2 each – ‘tis the season to eat your greens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tangy and salty blue cheese dressing is a punctuating addition to this green salad. The cheese is mixed with olive oil and lemon juice to create good balance. The broccoli is simply prepared in this recipe – it’s blanched in salted water before being finely chopped.

This creamy soup is served with dunkable slices of cheesy toast – you could also add garlic to create richer savoury flavours. The warming soup is a blend of onions, garlic, broccoli, kūmara and plenty of chicken stock.

These pan-fried patties mix florets of broccoli and cauliflower to create a vegan alternative to the usual burger fillings. They’re drizzled with a sour-sweet dressing, a mix of chilli lime juice, tamari and brown sugar.

While the chill remains, this medley of broccolini, broccoli and bok choy can be pan-fried or cooked in a cast iron. Once the weather allows for barbecuing, these will be a welcome green addition to your hotplate. The plate is finished with a honeyed, garlic dressing.

A dressing comprised of Dijon mustard, white vinegar and brown sugar, plus a crumble of feta, adds a strong savoury note to this fresh salad bowl. You could opt for smoked salmon, as suggested, or use up leftovers. Brighten with a squeeze of lemon or lime.

A sauce, made from butter beans, crème fraiche and parmesan, provides a creamy texture for this salad. Zested lemon and grated ginger also add sharp and bright flavours.

This dish will be best served for a crowd, alongside other snacky offerings ahead of a bigger meal. This plate will provide a light and crispy bite.

This homemade hummus recipe is lemony and bright. It lays the base for a mix of vegetables doused in butter and warmed lamb pieces.

You can top this cosy oven-bake with sourdough breadcrumbs, nuts or seeds. Angela Casley opts for a smattering of crushed walnuts, to provide a variation on the creamy textures.

Large pieces of mozzarella will make this sharing plate feel decadent. Serve with fresh bread or crunchy crackers. You could also add a side of olive oil and balsamic vinegar to this serving if you would like more variation in flavour.

A heavy sprinkling of parmesan creates creaminess within white fish pasta. The servings should be finished with freshly ground pepper and lemon juice.

This bright bowl of salad is complemented by strips of scotch fillet steak. The dressing features sesame oil and runny honey.

This cheesy side could become a regular dinnertime staple. Chunks of macadamia nuts provide crunch as does a scattering of breadcrumbs.

