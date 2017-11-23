Food & Drink

Roast Florets Recipe With Two Cheeses

By Angela Casley
Viva
Roast cauliflower florets with two cheeses. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasting cauliflower and broccoli is a treat, especially when topped with a delicious cheesy and nutty combination. Don’t throw away the vegetable stems, instead slice thinly and include. Enjoy this dish hot or pack it into a picnic.

ROAST FLORETS WITH TWO CHEESES

Serves 4-6

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan

2 Tbsp melted butter

100g feta, crumbled

½ tsp salt and pepper

¼ cup chopped macadamia nuts

¼ cup finely chopped pistachios
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease a baking tray with a little oil.
  2. Place the broccoli and cauliflower florets on the tray and massage in the oil. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
  3. In a small bowl combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan, butter, feta, salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the vegetables and spread over the nuts. Return to the oven for 15 minutes until golden.
  4. Serve straight from the oven.

