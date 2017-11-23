Roast Florets Recipe With Two Cheeses

Roasting cauliflower and broccoli is a treat, especially when topped with a delicious cheesy and nutty combination. Don’t throw away the vegetable stems, instead slice thinly and include. Enjoy this dish hot or pack it into a picnic.
ROAST FLORETS WITH TWO CHEESES
Serves 4-6
1 head broccoli, cut into florets ½ head cauliflower, cut into florets 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp breadcrumbs 1 cup grated parmesan 2 Tbsp melted butter 100g feta, crumbled ½ tsp salt and pepper ¼ cup chopped macadamia nuts ¼ cup finely chopped pistachios
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease a baking tray with a little oil.
- Place the broccoli and cauliflower florets on the tray and massage in the oil. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
- In a small bowl combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan, butter, feta, salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the vegetables and spread over the nuts. Return to the oven for 15 minutes until golden.
- Serve straight from the oven.