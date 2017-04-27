This pear tart served with a soft goat’s cheese is a mouthwatering dessert. For something a little punchier, a blue cheese would be divine. This tart is not too sweet, so allow yourself a bigger slice with a generous dollop of cream.
PEAR, GOAT'S CHEESE AND MACADAMIA TART RECIPE
Serves 6
Pastry 180g flour 80g butter ¼ cup icing sugar 1 egg yolk 2 Tbsp cold water
Filling 150g goat's cheese 2 Tbsp caster sugar 1 egg ½ cup roughly chopped macadamia nuts 2 pears, sliced thinly Juice of ½ lemon 2 Tbsp melted butter 2 Tbsp caster sugar Mint leaves to garnish
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Into a food processor place the flour, butter and icing sugar. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and water, mixing again until your dough is formed. Roll on a lightly floured bench to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes, removing the paper for the last 5 minutes.
- To make the filling, mix together the goat’s cheese, sugar, egg and half the nuts. Spread over the base of the pastry. Arrange the sliced pears in a circle around outside working your way to the middle. You should have enough pears to do two layers. Squeeze over the lemon.
- Brush the pears with the melted butter and sprinkle over the sugar. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes until the pear and soft and slightly brown around the edges.
- Serve warm with mint leaves and lightly whipped cream.