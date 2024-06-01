Quick Tour: A Mahurangi Harbour Home With Contrasting Character

Crafted details borrow from mid-century design in this minimalist kitchen.

Architect Felicity Brenchley was inspired by the craftspeople of yesteryear when she created this award-winning kitchen for her own new home overlooking the Mahurangi Harbour in Rodney.

Brenchley says she built the home on a 1.3ha section as the first step in a larger project turning former pastureland into native bush and a productive food forest.

“As architect-owner-craftsperson, I’ve been involved in every step of the project, using it as an opportunity to indulge my love of making by hand.

“I wanted to build for longevity — to create a well-crafted building that resists future alteration by being everything that a growing family needs, without excess.”

She says her focus was on using resources efficiently and selecting local, durable materials to reduce the building’s carbon footprint and minimising waste.

Photo / Samuel Hartnett

“I wanted to create a healthy interior using non-toxic materials that also prevent contamination of the whenua and surrounding waterways.”

The single-level house beds itself into a steep slope, with the driveway above, and landscaping steps down the site.

Rooms are scaled to suit Brenchley's pre-loved furnishings, with custom-built cabinetry and window seats.

The roof slopes to create spaces from a social to an intimate scale along the corridor that forms a spine down the home.

The play of light and shadow is emphasised through skylights, deeply recessed glazing and brick screens.

The kitchen reflects the overall concept for the house, using a refined palette of materials that references mid-century design.

Timber veneer cabinetry was hand-stained to match the natural ceiling panelling. White brick, glossy Moroccan mosaic tiles and white doors add texture and lightness to the space.

Photo / Samuel Hartnett

The dark-stained island contrasts with the rest of the cabinets.

Says Brenchley: “I applied texture by applying half-round beading to the curving form. It’s designed to feel more like a piece of furniture in the room, and aligned with the dining table, creating an axis for people to gather around.”

The back wall of the kitchen houses appliances and sinks, leaving the large island as a serving and preparation area.

At the rear, full-height veneer panelling hides steel columns and integrates a high window.

Cupboards below conceal a boiling water tap and sink for making tea and coffee, an integrated refrigerator and a baking pantry.

“With the doors closed, this space feels less like a kitchen and more like a minimalist dining area, which is perfect when I’m entertaining.”

Conveniently, bifold pantry doors can stay open when she is preparing a meal.

Photo / Samuel Hartnett

“This space comes into its own when making children’s breakfasts and school lunches, as the mess can easily be contained.”

Brenchley was hands-on in the project.

“I assembled and installed all interior cabinetry, tiles and bricks. Custom CNC cabinet panels were cut to my design, and I installed them over several months in gaps between other projects and at weekends.”

It was a family project.

“The custom brass cabinet handles were designed as a reflection of the curves and angles of the house and were made in collaboration with my mother Nicola Roake, who is a silversmith.”

The kitchen won the recently announced Trends International Design Awards (TIDA) for best architecturally designed kitchen.

Designer / Felicity Brenchley, Felicity Brenchley Architects

