Quick Tour: A Green Oasis At The Edge Of Auckland City

Tucked away within the Auckland suburb of Hobsonville, a soft green colour palette has brought a growing garden landscape into this award-winning new build.

Slide open the doors of the kitchen in this new house and you can step outside into a charming garden room. The colour of the soft green walls extends to the main wall of the lacquered green kitchen cabinetry to make the kitchen connect with the outside, says architect Pat De Pont of SGA Architects.

Photo / Simon Wilson

The new home is designed for a professional couple moving into retirement.

“There was a high priority given to accessibility and livability within the house and to its relationship with the developing gardens,” says De Pont.

Photo / Simon Wilson

Two stained cedar-clad building blocks define the public spaces — the kitchen, dining and living spaces.

The private spaces, like the bedrooms and service spaces, are linked by the large ‘garden room’.

Photo / Simon Wilson

Says De Pont: "The lining treatments emphasise the ambiguity of this indoor-outdoor space and connections to the garden and landscape."

The owners wanted the architects to make the house both sustainable and accessible, so they could look ahead to possible health challenges, able to keep their independence and a high quality of life for as long as possible.

Photo / Simon Wilson

A lowered stainless-steel workspace cantilevers off the monolithic stone island bench and means food preparation, washing and cooking can be done from a seated position.

The morning sun reaches the kitchen through the spacious garden room, and the evening sun invites the owners to the outdoor dining table next to the kitchen.

Photo / Simon Wilson

“Stacked sliding doors and level-entry tiled floors blur the edge between outside and inside and allow for easy mobility between spaces and direct access to the herb and food gardens,” says the architect.

“We used Blum’s Tip-on push-to-open technology, which allows the clean detailing of handleless doors and drawers.”

Photo / Simon Wilson

The lacquered green cabinet fronts contrast with the natural stone cooking area and island bench within the multi-function space.

The dark stone of the island contains hues of brown to complement the rich teak-stained cedar ceiling linings that run through the entire house.

Photo / Simon Wilson

Miele appliances and Oli tapware were chosen in stainless steel and black to complement the palette of the kitchen island.

Adjustable black barrel lights on the raking ceiling above the kitchen provide general lighting with a black aluminium linear profile illuminating the multi-level island bench.

Photo / Simon Wilson

This home was the winner of the Trends International Design Awards (TIDA) Kitchens.

In association with Trends. For more photos of this home, go to Trendsideas.com.

