An “epiphany” led Sarah Foote to change careers and pursue her passion for interior design.

The Auckland-based designer specialises in character home renovations and heads up her own studio, Sarah Foote Design. Now, she’s the creative mind behind projects like luxury apartment development The Elysian in Parnell, where construction is set to begin in April.

However, this wasn’t always her dream. “I was working in management roles and then spent some time at Stanford Design School, technically to learn about business design,” she recalls.

At this point, she’d been renovating houses for about 20 years and wanted to gain some more technical knowledge about the industry. “But it was during my time there I had a bit of an epiphany and decided to retrain and do what I loved. After I studied interior design I quit corporate life and Sarah Foote Design was born around eight years ago.”

Now, her day typically starts with taking her son to school and walking her pet beagle before work begins. “I spend about two days on site and two days in the office each week, and Fridays at suppliers looking at new products and general sourcing for projects,” she explains.

“If it’s a site visit day I go over different projects that are in the construction phase to answer questions and ensure the project is in line with what we have designed with the client. I have worked with a lot of the same tradespeople over the years, so it’s always a bit of fun chat onsite,” says Foote. “If I have an office day plan, it’s diving into design and product specifications and ensuring schedules are in place. I love the variety of each day.”

She admits that running multiple projects at a time can be difficult to balance, but seeing them come to life makes it all worthwhile.

“The most rewarding part is being able to take these old homes and give them back to these incredibly grateful clients whose lives are transformed by the spaces that have been created,” Foote explains. “It’s a tough industry where you need to work really hard, so working with clients that appreciate this makes it worthwhile.”

The Elysian's design and decor reflects the waves of the Waitematā harbour.

Her design choices for the Elysian can be traced back to the waves of the Waitematā harbour. The fluted exterior, by Crosson principal architect Jerome Buckwell, reflects the shoreline — and was an “amazing jumping off point” for Foote. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“The interiors all follow that lead,” she notes. “The gorgeous Zuchetti taps reference this with subtle fluted detail and the fluted glass in the wardrobes. Outside this, the inspiration was natural materials and classic design. This building will be a landmark for years to come and the interiors needed to stand the test of time.”

When it comes to apartment design, Foote says storage is one of the most important factors.

“You need to be forensic with saving space and each detail is marked out to ensure the best spatial flow.

“Apartments need to have everything a luxury house would have, just on a smaller scale. It’s not about less in quality, just in land size — in the Elysian, the fixtures and fittings used are the same as you would see in an exceptionally high-end house.”

Her design advice to aspiring apartment owners? Don’t skimp on the decor.

“Hard surfaces need to be the best quality you can afford — this is what you see and live with every day, and low-quality materials rarely look elegant,” Foote says. “Of course, with soft furnishings you can afford to save - just choose the right materials.”

Inspiration

I find inspiration and ideas for my work ... Everywhere. I try to interpret my clients’ ideas as these projects are always ultimately about giving a client a home they love. With so much access to different design trends locally and around the world, I find I tend to keep to classic designs that you can’t pinpoint to the year they were done, but update the stone or colours to keep relevant. For example, a few years ago grey interiors were popular, but now I am always trying to add warmth.

Some interior design trends I’m expecting to see in 2024 are ... Statement marble or stone is one that we have been seeing for a while and continues. However, I purposely try to guide clients away from outright trends — sure, we need to remain relevant, but the style needs to be enduring.

When I’m not at work I ... Spend time with family and friends. I’m toying with the idea of taking up painting again, so I potter about on that and generally relax. The l\past few years have taught me to slow down and I have certainly become someone with JOMO not FOMO. It’s probably age-related, I presume. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

My favourite artist is ... Grace Wright — two of the houses I have worked on lately have had beautiful pieces from her work from a few years ago. And of course Max Gimblett — this is the 4m piece that has been purchased for the Elysian lobby.

This Max Gimblett piece features in the lobby of the Elysian. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Locally, I love the work of both Virginia Fisher and Jen Pack — both doyennes of the industry.

My favourite region in Aotearoa is ... Hawke’s Bay — I have been going there with my parents for a winter long weekend for many years. Unfortunately, Covid put a stop to that, but it really is a beautiful place.

A travel destination I’m keen to visit is ... Japan, for skiing next winter.

I did an Instagram detox about a year ago ... so I only follow work-related accounts in an attempt to limit screen time — it’s not really working, I must admit.

Tim Webber's pivot chair.

My favourite interiors shop is ... I am really loving Tim Webber’s new range — the Pivot chair he has designed in aged brass is the perfect dining chair.

A podcast I’m enjoying at the moment is ... Terribly boring, but I still listen to radio in the car.

My favourite restaurant is ... I try new restaurants, but I am a creature of habit and always end up at Andiamo or Prego in Ponsonby. Although, if I am venturing into the city, Gilt or Onslow are my favourites.

More on art and design

Inspiring creatives and their studios.

Claudia Kogachi built a fantastical world. Now she’s expanding it. The artist steps further into the spectacular — think New-Age tapestries on acid.

In her Tauranga studio, Jaime Jenkins finds evolution in clay. The sculptural ceramicist makes stoneware that sways between sculpture and function.

In my studio: Wellington ceramicist Deborah Sweeney’s creative space in a peaceful garden. The ex-fashion designer works with NZ clay to create elegant, organic forms.

How to buy art: Experts on where to start, making your money go further. Three experts share their beginner’s cheat sheet.