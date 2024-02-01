11 Bold Buys That’ll Refresh Your Home With Colour, From Sumptuous Cushions To Playful Vases

These objects and furnishings are playful, peppy, and plenty of fun — the perfect way to inject colour into your home.

The internet has a habit of making it feel we live in a surplus of beige, that minimalist look styled and restyled with algorithmic intensity. Whether your taste skews mid-century modern or Murano mushroom lamp, for those looking to dip into colour, the furnishings and objects below, chosen by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, are all about boldness and shape, scale and texture. Remember, the key to cultivating a beautifully lived-in look is honing your personal style and choosing pieces intentionally.

This copper-toned armchair is a perfect pop of colour in the bedroom, where it won’t be too harsh against a neutral look.

Featuring a deep cobalt blue glaze over white stoneware, this handmade vase is a standout on its own or with a beautiful array of flowers.

Klay’s globe pillows are iconic. Opt for this new purple iteration to bring dimension to any sitting or bedding area.

Marrying form and function, this buttery Arvo Ray lamp is striking in its shape and soft in its colour.

Rendered in a natural green onyx stone, this side table from Pompeii is an easy way to bring the outside in.

Make the first step into your home a good one. This doormat, featuring original artwork from Bonnie & Neil, is a playful option.

Run out of space for colour? Try the floor. Bonus: This rug is machine washable (in standard residential washing machines too).

Known for its quirky take on plastic contemporary furniture, Kartell has an array of interesting pieces in striking colours. This stool is a smart way to add both texture and colour.

.

Small gestures like this vase from Citta don’t go amiss. It’s a perfect addition to small spaces like a bathroom or entranceway.

One for the young at heart. Made with soft cotton and decorated in classic stripes, this beanbag will have you feeling like a kid again.

A playful piece of furniture from local design store Dessein Parke that will get people talking.

