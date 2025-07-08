France’s Bastille Day is just around the corner, and here in New Zealand, there’s no shortage of ways to join in. Courtney Whitaker has your guide to Auckland’s best spots to get your French fix ahead of July 14.

From buttery croissants and crisp Champagne to molten rivers of cheese, there’s no better way to mark Bastille Day than with a feast of French indulgence. And while the French know how to party – especially when it comes to commemorating the fall of the Bastille in 1789 – you won’t need a plane ticket to join the revelry.

As July 14 approaches, we’ve scoured Auckland for the finest spots serving up French flair and unforgettable celebrations. Leave the passport at home and pack your appetite.

Maison Vauron will be hosting a Bastille Day lunch and dinner in its stunning wine cellar. Photo / Babiche Martens

Maison Vauron

A plane ticket to France might be out of the budget – but a visit to Maison Vauron is the next best thing. Tucked away in Newmarket, this beloved French haven delivers all the charm of Paris without the long-haul flight. Downstairs at L’Atelier du Fromage, you can grab a perfectly brewed coffee and a flaky pastry, or stock up on artisanal French cheeses, rillettes and other delicacies from the deli. Upstairs, you’ll find their atmospheric wine cellar – a stunning sanctuary, with walls lined floor to ceiling with the best French vintages. This Bastille Day, Maison Vauron is hosting its iconic lunch and dinner celebrations in the cellar – and you’ll want to be quick to secure a seat for one of two sittings (or both). Expect a menu of French classics such as soupe à l’oignon, tarte tatin, cheese platters and beautifully paired wines. You can choose your own bottle from the cellar or let their expert sommelier guide you through the perfect pairings. Both sittings will feature live music and festive fun. Dress in your best French-inspired outfit – there are prizes up for grabs for the most magnifique look.

5 McColl St, Newmarket

Mini tarts from Little French Pastry.

Little French Pastry

A true French celebration isn't complete without the buttery goodness of a croissant – and you'll find just that (and more) at Little French Café in Mt Albert. This charming spot is serving up golden croissants, delicate tarts, colourful macarons and perfectly crisp mille-feuille to satisfy your sweet tooth. Throughout July, they're going all out with "Petit Market Weekends" – a month-long celebration featuring mini-market vibes, French treats and handcrafted treasures. It's a relaxed affair, best enjoyed with a coffee in hand. Over at their Point Chev café, the mood is playful with Tour de Treat – a series of weekend-only games and giveaways. Spin the Bastille Wheel of Fortune, take on some French trivia or simply indulge in something delicious from the menu.

756 New North Rd and 201 Pt Chevalier Rd

Ponsonby Crêpes will be dressed in red, white and blue for Bastille Day.

Ponsonby Crêpes

Ponsonby Central’s own slice of France, Ponsonby Crêpes, is getting into the Bastille Day spirit dressed in red, white and blue and serving up specials for revellers young and old. Grown-ups can toast with a glass of sparkling wine, while les enfants can enjoy a French Grenadine for just $2. Pair your drink with a sweet or savoury crêpe or galette for a delicious celebration. Go classic with the zesty Citron (lemon and sugar), hearty with the Complète (champagne ham, cheese and egg), or bold with the Bleu (blue cheese and mushrooms). Or just surrender to temptation with a sweet waffle with chocolate and whipped cream. There’s something to satisfy every palate – with vegan and gluten-free options, too. Expect French tunes, good vibes, and plenty of banter.

Ponsonby Central, 136-138 Ponsonby Rd

Atelier on Karangahape Rd will be serving up a raclette menu to celebrate Bastille Day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Atelier

If fromage is your love language, head straight to French bistro Atelier on Karangahape Rd. From Friday 11 to Sunday, July 13, this chic spot is rolling out a special raclette menu – and trust us, it’s cheese worship at its finest. For the uninitiated, raclette is a gloriously gooey ritual: pungent cheese grilled until bubbling, then lavishly poured over potatoes and charcuterie. It’s indulgent, it’s delicious, and it’s the ultimate winter warmer. It’s also a fun and social experience, so gather your friends and make it a group affair. To balance the richness of the cheese, pair your raclette with Atelier’s special Golden Bastille cocktail with Earl Grey cognac, honey elixir, and lemon. And perhaps a run around the block afterwards.

292 Karangahape Rd

Paname Social will be hosting a Masquerade Revolution Ball to celebrate Bastille Day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Paname Social

If you’re keen to truly push le bateau out for this year’s Bastille Day celebrations, Paname Social’s Masquerade Revolution Ball on July 12 is the soirée you won’t want to miss. Located on Lorne St, this French bistro is known for its flavourful fare and classic Parisian ambience – and for one night only, it’s transforming into a glamorous, Champagne-fuelled celebration hotspot. Expect a night of French tunes, flowing drinks and a crowd dressed to impress in full French Revolution flair. There’s a strict dress code, so don’t hold back – this is your chance to go all out. The Masquerade Revolution kicks off at 8pm at Paname Social, 3 Lorne St, Auckland. Tickets are limited, so secure yours quickly for a night of French decadence and fun. If a sit-down meal is more your vibe, check out their four-course La Table de la Bastille dinner on July 14.

1/3 Lorne St

Sid at The French Café will be serving up a sumptuous, French-inspired set menu in honour of Bastille Day. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Sid at the French Café

Sid at The French Café is marking Bastille Day in style this Sunday, July 13, with a glorious French-inspired set menu. The restaurant’s chefs have crafted a bespoke menu that blends classic French technique with fresh, seasonal New Zealand ingredients. Expect refined dishes such as confit duck leg with cassoulet, followed by a decadent crème caramel served with pineapple sorbet. Guests can also indulge in classic French cocktails and a thoughtfully curated wine experience. For those looking to elevate their evening, there will be optional luxuries, including sumptuous Oscietra caviar paired with a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne, fresh new-season truffles, crusty baguettes, and an artisan selection of French cheeses. A curated shortlist of French wines by the glass and a selection of timeless cocktails will also be on offer. Go really traditional and try a dash of Calvados to round out your evening. Sante!

210 Symonds St

