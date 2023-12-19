Renovation Rescue: How To Freshen Up Your Outdoor Area For Summer

Next in our renovation series are outdoor spaces, from decks to courtyards or patios. Interiors expert Leanne Moore has tips and tricks for making the most of them.

Designing an outdoor space that works well is all in the planning — think of it in the same way you would an indoor room. Whether you’ve got a tiny deck or a large garden, consider the space as a room that happens to be outside. Your focus should be on creating an outdoor living space that continues the vibe you’ve got going on inside. We enjoy eating, cooking, relaxing, entertaining, and playing outside, and each of these uses demands its own carefully considered space, with the appropriate furnishings, and equipment.

It’s Important To Have Boundaries

Begin by defining the boundaries of each room, either with trellis, furniture, fences or greenery, or just by a change of surface, from decking to paving or grass. Encourage movement from room to room by linking grassed areas with pebbled pathways or large pavers.

When it comes to positioning your furniture, think about where the sun hits in the morning and where it sets in the evening. Consider having a small table positioned to the east where you can enjoy a morning coffee, with your main barbecue eating area to the west where you can see the glow of the sunset.

Define boundaries with trellises, furniture, or surface changes. Photo / Cave Bureau

Decorate Your Deck Like A Room That Happens To Be Outside

Once these organisational arrangements are in place, it’s time for the fun stuff. Take your indoor decor into account when choosing colours and materials for your outdoor living area. Unify the space with a dominant colour that enhances the link between the indoors and outside. Similarly, box hedging and manicured edges may suit a neutral-toned interior, while blowsy blooms will feel cohesive with a romantic decor theme, and natives may be the right look for a home with a contemporary urban vibe.

Creating Spaces For Social Gatherings

When it comes to furnishing your outdoor rooms there's something to suit almost every budget these days, from the simple to the lavish. Look for furniture that is both durable and attractive and arrange it in convivial groupings for social gatherings or facing the view for peaceful contemplation. Decorate your outdoor dining table with a year-round centrepiece and, when you're entertaining, accessorise it with a tablecloth, glassware, crockery, napkins and cutlery, just like your indoor dining table.

Choose durable, attractive furniture for welcoming outdoor social areas. Photo / Cave Bureau

Comfort Is Key For Long Summer Nights Outdoors

Built-in gas or wood-burning fireplaces are being included in the layout of outdoor living spaces as they prolong the period for which the room can be used. Other accoutrements that are increasingly popular elements are fridges, wine chillers, rotisserie ovens, wok burners, pizza ovens and kitchen sinks. A dining table and chairs are a must, but you might want to add loungers or bean bags in another outdoor zone, and maybe a table with a couple of chairs for a glass of wine in a quiet corner. If you have a lounge area by the pool, add a small table for those essential cocktails!

Festoon lights add a party atmosphere. Photo / Cave Bureau

Let The Light Shine

Lighting is another key element for outdoor spaces. Pathways should be lit with step lights or wall-mounted lighting. Put them on sensor so they switch on as soon as someone walks on the path. Draw attention to your favourite tree with solar-powered up-lights set in the ground near its trunk and hang a string of festoon lights for a party atmosphere.

If your budget stretches to it, install vast glass doors around your kitchen and dining room, if it flows seamlessly to a deck. Keep the flooring on the same plane as the decking so the two spaces meld into one when the doors are open. This way, you won’t need a separate outdoor dining room — you could set the deck up as a lounging area instead.

Don’t forget to allow for shelter when you’re designing your outdoor haven. A pergola roof, custom-made shade sail or retractable awning will protect your social gatherings from ill-timed rain showers. Now all you need is some mosquito coils and you’re set to while away the evenings in the open air.

Set furniture where sun shines best, morning to evening. Photo / Cave Bureau

More Expert Advice On Outdoor Spaces

Martin Steel-Brown, owner and chief designer of City Botanics, gives his top tips on creating an outdoor room when space is at a premium.

Add potted colour and greenery

Adding pots and plants will instantly give form, structure and interest. You can use them to create zones, add greenery or blooms, grow veges, or hide unsightly features. And if you are renting or planning a move, you can grow large plants in pots that you can take with you when you go.

Build contained garden beds

If space is an issue, raised garden beds are a good option. They provide space for the additional soil required for planting larger trees, particularly when privacy is needed.

Go vertical

Planting up your vertical surfaces creates depth and a highly immersive garden experience. Any surface is fair game — walls, fences, posts or pergolas.

Add a mirror

A well-placed mirror can make the garden appear bigger by extending the garden horizon.

Ditch the lawn (and the mower)

Lawns require mowing. Often. There’s not much point in owning a lawnmower in a 40sq m garden. Instead, consider no-mow ground covers, stones, pavers or garden beds.

Add To Cart

Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects some beautiful outdoor additions.

A big, beautiful bean bag is a smart seating addition. This one features a hand-painted print inspired by a Mediterranean getaway and has been treated with anti-mould and stain repellents.

Slated, stackable and sleek, these aluminium Fermob chairs are a reinterpretation of a Jardin du Luxembourg classic.

Pair your chairs with a matching table, available in 22 colourways.

Bring the indoors out with this handy reversible double-weave rug that looks as good on concrete as it does on wood.

This planter box is great indoors or out, an economical way to grow your greenery if you want something raised or transportable.

In need of an already-reclined pool or garden chair? Consider this steel-and-bamboo iteration, complete with a footstool.

Cushions are an easy way to bring a certain softness to a space. This plush piece by Baya is made of yarn woven from recycled plastic bottles.

The best part about this tassled umbrella? The canopy can be removed when you need to wash it.

Pot your plants in a lovely encasing of crushed limestone, courtesy of Citta.

Load up your logs into this practical holder made of cast steel and a concrete plinth.

