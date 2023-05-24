Renovation Rescue: How To Create A Luxe Bathroom Without Spending A Small Fortune

Sometimes a space needs urgent attention and often that room is the bathroom. Don’t worry if you can’t afford to splurge on a decent reno for a while — there are lots of little things you can do to bring about a big improvement.

It might not end up being your forever bathroom decor, but you will be forever grateful that you took the time and energy to give it a new lease of life. Here’s how to elevate your everyday bathroom experience when your reno budget is in save mode.

Invest in quality towels for a more luxurious bathroom experience. Photo / Getty Images

Bringing the hotel vibe home

One of the best things about staying in a high-end hotel is luxuriating in the bathroom. Bring some of that designer style home with you by incorporating these easy add-ons at your place. Create a space for rest and relaxation by indulging your senses: introduce sweet-smelling scents to enhance the pleasure of a soak with perfumed candles and a selection of fragranced bath salts and soaps.

Splurge on towels. If you really want to replicate the designer hotel experience, go for simple fluffy white towels, the larger the better. Investing in quality towels will bring you joy each time you wash your hands or have a shower.

Decant supermarket-brand liquid soaps into stainless-steel or amber glass pump-top containers. Trawl charity shops for a small stool to use as a side table for those times when you are enjoying a glass of wine during a long soak.

A space-saving wall-hung vanity. Photo / Cave Bureau

Design details

For those with Champagne tastes on a beer budget, the key to creating a design-led space is knowing when to scrimp and when to spend. Sometimes a new look can be as simple as buying some colour-coordinated towels and changing the tapware. But if you decide that some building work is necessary, stick with the original layout. That way, you won't have to move any plumbing or electrical wiring, which will help keep the costs down.

If you’ve got storage capacity, pick up bargains at sale time and stash them until you’re ready to start your project. To make the room feel more spacious, choose fittings such as wall-hung vanities and toilets, which allow the eye to see more of the floor.

Compact spaces that require a considered layout are well catered for in today’s marketplace. There is a wide range of space-saving fittings available — everything from baths in shorter lengths to fit cramped spaces to toilets designed for tight corners.

Upgrade cabinets by swapping out the drawer knobs for pre-loved hardware from a demo yard. This is a quick and easy way to make the bathroom feel more like your own.

If you have an old cast-iron bath that’s seen better days, have it resurfaced by a specialist company such as Greatbaths.co.nz.

Colour and character

This is the fun part — deciding on the colour and finishes. To create a sense of spaciousness and harmony, restrict colours to a monochromatic palette of neutrals or light colours, adding texture with tiling, and accessories such as ceramic bud vases and soap dishes.

If you go for a classic white, such as Resene Wan White or the warmer-toned Resene Half Bianca, spice it up with a colourful bathmat and the lush foliage of house plants.

When you’re dreaming up the decor for the bathroom, try and tie your scheme back in with the design theme you’ve chosen for the rest of your home. An easy way to do this is to echo in your bathroom the colours and finishes that you’ve used in your kitchen.

Lighting makes a statement above this vanity. Photo / Cave Bureau

Functional simplicity

Well-planned lighting is fundamental to the functionality of your bathroom. Ideally, a bathroom should have both task and mood lighting. It’s essential that the vanity and mirror are well-lit (either over the mirror or down each side) for daily tasks such as applying makeup and shaving.

Reflective surfaces in a bathroom can make lights appear brighter. If you are considering adding softer ambient lighting, for when the room is being used as a relaxation zone, choose light fittings with frosted glass to help cut down glare.

A lock on the inside of the bathroom door is useful but remember to mount it up high so little children won’t be able to lock themselves in.

To avoid mould and mildew, make sure you install a ventilation system. A heated towel rail will help, but you will also need an extractor.

Recessed toilet cisterns are a valuable option if you are short of space.

A flexible shower head fitted along with the bath tap will make bath rinsing and hair washing easier, especially when bathing small children.

Consider ample storage. Photo / Cave Bureau

It’s the little things that count

Use towels as a design element by rolling them tidily, as they do in posh hotels and restaurants, and store them on a shelf or in a cubby-hole unit. Celebrate the changing seasons by having sets of bath towels in contrasting colours, alternating them every few months to give your bathroom a whole different look.

Have plenty of storage. It’s amazing how much clutter accumulates in a busy bathroom. As well as cabinetry for everyday toiletries and medications, you’ll need somewhere for toilet paper and cleaning products. Additional storage options may be required. It’s not very relaxing sharing your bath with your children’s plastic toys. Invest in an attractive storage container — in a style that works best for your bathroom decor — to stash them in.

Curtains aren’t practical in bathrooms so opt for wooden blinds or cover windows in cost-effective opaque plastic film.

Finally, hang some decorative art. But save the glass-framed artworks for a powder room where humidity is not a problem. In a space where there is a lot of moisture from a shower or bath, it’s best to opt for work on canvas or a sculptural piece.

Add to cart

