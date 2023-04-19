Renovation Rescue: How To Give Your Living Room A Low-Cost Makeover With Loads Of Style

Creating an effortlessly chic living room on a budget is easy when you know how. Why wait until you’re selling to get the designer living room of your dreams?

It doesn’t need to cost a fortune if you know where to splurge and where to save. And the best thing about investing in some well-designed pieces is that you can take them with you when you eventually move on.

The key is mixing high with low by combining budget buys with designer pieces. The other secret is having an overall look in mind before you start. The goal is composition and continuity, not chaotic and cheap.

Paint is a great tool for creating a mood. Photo / Cave Bureau

A space for being

The living room is where you spend time with those who mean a lot to you, hanging out with family or entertaining guests. How you choose to decorate this space will say a lot about your personality and the way you like to live.

This is the space that offers more scope for creativity than just about any other room in the house. The single most transformative thing you can do is paint. When it comes to a return on your investment, it doesn’t get much better than this. Have some fun. Colour drench from floor-to-ceiling and you’ll create the wow factor that will bring you joy every time you step into the room. Just make sure you choose the right colour for you.

If you’re unsure which direction to go in, check out your wardrobe. Look closely at the colours you’re instinctively drawn to. The colours that you like to wear are an indicator of the colours you’re attracted to.

Once you’ve painted the room, the fun part is adding some personal touches. Art doesn’t have to be massively expensive. Choose what you like. That way you’ll develop an art collection that’s unique and authentic.

Think like an architect and consider where the light falls in your living room. Photo / Getty Images

DIY designer

Choosing the right sofa is crucial — this is something that’s worth investing in. If you’ve got the space, choose a three-seater rather than a two-seater. You deserve to be able to stretch out and really relax at the end of a hard day.

But don’t just think about furnishings when it comes to decor. Think like an architect and an interior designer and consider how to make the most of the natural light. Discover the parts of your living room that catch the light during the day and position a comfy chair or sofa in that sun-drenched spot.

Once you’ve got the natural lighting figured out, draw a scale version of your living room and map in the pieces you already have. Keep only the furniture you love. Get rid of anything that is ugly, broken or just doesn’t suit your aesthetic.

Use your drawing to experiment with different furniture arrangements until you arrive at a layout that’s right for you. Don’t go out and buy all your living room furniture from one store. It’s the layering of random yet complementary pieces that gives a room its personality and character.

The artwork 'Silver Lining' by Deborah Crowe, against the wall in PPG’s Lady Lime, is a playful contrast to the ornately carved chaise. Photo / Cave Bureau

Reuse and recycle

Hunt and gather pieces from the local market or charity shop. The living area is a space where you can make a big impact without spending too much money.

Your lounge suite doesn’t have to be a suite. Pair a vintage find with modern armchairs. Use what you already have.

Revamp a piece of well-designed but tired pre-loved furniture. When you pour your heart and soul into giving something a new lease of life, you'll value it that much more.

In the mood

Cultivate a space that’s designed for relaxing or listening to music. Whether you are on your laptop during the day, or reading at night, the living room should be a multi-sensory space.

Consider what’s pleasing for you in terms of colour, shape, smell and sound. Do you like zen-calm or wildly colourful living spaces? When you carefully consider what activates your senses in a positive way, you’ll create a home that not only looks good, but also feels comfortable.

Photo / Getty Images

Style tips: 5 easy ways to dress up a rental

Here’s how to make a rented home feel like your own unique, layered space when you can’t drill holes or paint walls.

Lean in

Don’t get too hung up on what’s right and wrong about hanging art. If you want to avoid making holes in the wall, art doesn’t need to be hung at all. Simply lean your artworks against a wall. Large pieces look best on the floor, leaning against a wall. Smaller paintings and prints work well sitting on a hall table or shelf, propped up against a wall. If you are up for hanging art, check out this expert guide.

Plant power

Bring nature inside. Add plants, trees, dried flowers or branches to your decor — anything that you can take with you when you go. House plants, vases of foliage and beautiful blooms are a surefire way to transform a house into a home.

See the light

Keep an eye out for op-shop table lamps and floor lamps. There are some great bargains to be found, even if you have to get an old lamp rewired. Alternatively, try an over-sized light bulb on a long electrical cord looped around existing fittings and furniture — the best thing about this look is that it doesn’t require any new holes.

Sensory experience

Go for the warm-toned light of a scented candle that flickers and smells beautiful.

Mirror mirror

Hang a mirror on an existing hook or nail. This will instantly enhance the natural light in a room.

