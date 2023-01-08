Create enticing alfresco spaces, from a dining area to an extra living room, with these expert tips and tricks.

How to create an outdoor lounge

Photo / Artisan Collective

The single most important decorating decision to make is choosing your colour story. Whether you go neutral, vibrant, or somewhere in between, the key is consistency. Having a curated colour palette will help pull the décor of your outdoor room together.

Focus on the look and feel you want to create. Do you prefer a casual but classic style or does your outdoor space lean toward something modern and pared-back? Keep in mind that you need to cover off both form and function, so whatever you go for, make sure it’s comfy.

The other important consideration is arranging your sofa and armchairs in a grouping that allows for easy conversation. You’ll know you’ve hit the mark when your friends and family never want to leave!

How to create an outdoor dining room

Photo / Kip & Co

Be inspired by the bold colours of Mexico for a stunning outdoor dining room that’s all about the ultimate add-ons: tableware, glasses, cushions, throws, table linen, trays, rugs, vases, flowers, plant pots and greenery. Whether you’ve got a large sweeping garden or a small inner-city courtyard, food tastes better when your table looks beautiful. Even a tiny balcony can be dressed up for a fancy lunch.

Have a theme in mind when you’re setting your table for a special occasion. Prepare as much as possible beforehand so you can be a guest at your own event. Keep it casual by serving platters of food that your guests can help themselves to.

The same goes for drinks. Stash wine in ice buckets for easy access. This will ensure you don’t have to play bartender all day. Similarly, prep your soundtrack in advance — cue up your Spotify playlist then sit back and enjoy.

How to create an outdoor bar

Photo / Early Settler

Give your pool area an instant resort vibe by adding an outdoor bar. Create a chill-out zone nearby with a sun lounger, comfy cushions and a gorgeous designer rug.

The best outdoor spaces are designed for spending time with friends and family. Ideally, if you have space, create different zones for relaxing (lounge), eating (dining room) and drinking (bar, poolside if possible).

Ambient lighting is crucial when it comes to making an outdoor entertainment space feel warm and inviting. You don’t have to spend a fortune. Keep it simple by lighting candles, if that’s what you’ve got. Or you could string up some festoon lights and have a few strategically placed lanterns to illuminate dark corners. If you take time to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere your friends will always be keen to come back for more.

Pro-tip: “It’s important to get your layout and structural elements right. Then begin your layering process. Take a considered approach to collecting decorative elements. If you take your time, you’ll maximise the impact of each element,” says Carol Bucknell, garden designer.

