Renovation Rescue: How To Do A Major Dining Room Makeover That Won’t Break The Bank

In our new renovation series, design writer Leanne Moore goes from room to room offering tips and inspiration for a makeover on a budget. From paint to fixtures, furniture to accessories, she’s rounded up the latest ideas to add flair and focus to any interior. Plus, find practical pointers for design, layout and storage. Here, she offers advice for the dining room.

Bring the drama

In the modern home, it’s increasingly rare to have a dining room that’s completely separate from the kitchen and living areas. These days, most homes have one open-plan family area that encompasses all three uses.

There are plenty of decor tricks you can use to help define your dining area and create the sense of a smaller room within a larger one. If your table is set in an alcove, take the opportunity to add a colour that contrasts with the rest of the living area. Dark tones can be a cost-effective way of adding a point of interest to an otherwise completely white room. Dramatic colours, such as navy or near-black charcoal, create a cocooning atmosphere at night and look just as good during the day. Try Resene Coast, Dulux Piha or Resene Triple Dune.

Tip: Test a dark hue out by painting a one-metre square of pure white paper and taping it to various walls to see how it looks. The finish and colour can be slightly altered when painting on paper but this is a great way of exploring colour options. Check the swatch over a 24-hour period to see how it looks at different times of the day.

Photo / Cave Bureaux

Shapeshifter

Getting the right dining table for your space and lifestyle is crucial. Table shape is a matter of personal preference, though there are some important factors to consider when investing in this key piece of furniture.

Rectangular is always popular but it’s worth considering a square or round dining table if space is an issue. A circular table can easily be tucked into a corner and a square table will often fit more easily into an alcove. Another option for compact floorplans is a smaller cafe-size table that functions more like a bar-meets-dining area.

Consider wood for your table surface — it is hard-wearing and tends to take the knocks of family life more easily. With more people using their dining area as a workspace, it’s important to ensure a power point is handy for those times when the dining table is in use as an office desk. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

When it comes to storage, opt for a piece of furniture that covers both form and function. A sideboard or a glass-fronted cabinet can be used to store dinnerware and serving dishes, as well as a place to create a tableau of favourite objects. Bring together an assortment of much-loved pieces by grouping them by colour, era or theme. Hang a stunning artwork in a prominent position, where it can be enjoyed during meal times.

Mismatched chairs can be a design feature. Photo / Cave Bureaux

Random beauty

Your chairs don’t all have to match — a combination of different retro or vintage chairs can add character to a room but do make sure they’re all about the right height for your table.

When it comes to defining a room within a room, a rug is perhaps the single most important item. As well as adding colour and texture, a rug literally scopes out an area and draws people in.

There are lots you can do with lighting, too — a dramatic pendant hung low over the dining table helps create a focal point, especially if the other lights in the room are turned off for special occasions, such as a dinner party. If you want to get creative, try two or three hanging lights positioned about 80-100cm above the table. To keep costs down, hunt and gather second-hand gems.

A kitchen island doubles as a breakfast bar. Photo / Getty Images

Space saver

If you don’t have a lot of space, embrace a less-is-more way of thinking. When renovating, consider having a kitchen/diner instead of a separate dining area. A kitchen island that does double-duty as a table is an elegant solution to squeezing a dining area into a compact space. If you drop one-half down a few centimetres from the kitchen bench it creates two distinct zones. When the lower level is not being used for food prep it transforms easily into a dining table.

An open-plan kitchen and dining room is great for entertaining. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sharing is caring

If you have the space, a dining room that flows from the kitchen is great for entertaining. This layout creates an area where people can gather to talk, eat and drink. A kitchen bar close to your dining table makes it easy for guests to move from pre-dinner drinks to sharing a meal at the table.

Add a personal touch by covering seat cushions in different coloured eye-catching fabric. As well as being a talking point, it will make the chairs more comfortable during a long dinner party.

Use napkins, table runners and placemats to bring pattern and colour to your dining table. Add a collection of jewel-toned glassware to the mix, placing it near a window, if possible, so it’s backlit by natural light.

5 low-cost dinner party scene-setters high on style

Ambience: Add candles to your table setting for cost-effective mood lighting.

Foliage: Forage beautiful blooms and roadside flowers, then arrange in a collection of small vases down the centre of your table.

Artwork: Decorate the walls with DIY artwork. Anything from framing old birthday cards to hanging a gorgeous op shop retro plate on the wall will do the trick.

Tablecloth: Make a custom tablecloth by buying a piece of fabric cut to suit the length of your table. Don’t worry about any dangling threads — it’s all part of the directional-design aesthetic.

Place settings: Create handwritten name tags to make your guests feel extra special. If they can see you’ve cared enough to prepare something unique, they can’t fail to have a good time.

Add to cart

Viva.

Previously in Renovation Rescue: How to renovate your kitchen without breaking the bank.