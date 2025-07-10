Glasshouse Fragrances reveals its cosy new collection for winter; Ghd launches new Sorbet Pink collection for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ; Fresh updates from Life Pharmacy (including a shiny new Wellington store); Lorna Jane partners with podcast and media personality Brittany Hockley on new Off Duty collection; Discover Auckland’s first always-on Pilates studio; The Face Place takes new ownership.

Welcome to Viva's Beauty Insider, our monthly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this month.

Hit the slopes with Glasshouse Fragrances

From Australasia to the Arctic, Glasshouse Fragrances’ newest collection celebrates the rocky outcrops and sprawling wilderness of Canada’s snowy north. A sensorial tour guide of the region’s breathtaking scenery, the new Northern Peaks Winter collection is a fusion of fragrance, art and atmosphere.

The limited-edition range was designed in collaboration with Toronto-based illustrator Gary Alphonso, who drew inspiration from early 20th-Century carvings when dreaming up the painterly designs highlighted throughout.

Those who appreciate the nuance of fine fragrance will obsess over Breathtaking Banff, which opens with notes of green fig leaves, bergamot and paprika, before unfurling to reveal a heart of caramelised figs and osmanthus, with tonka, vanilla, coconut and maple wood lending a warm base.

For something rich and luxurious, consider Chalet Chic - which channels the cosiness of a Canadian log cabin with top notes of bergamot, lime, clove bud and freesia, a heart of jasmine, tabac blossoms, caramel and spiced rum, alongside oud wood, amberwood, patchouli, tonka, vanilla and musk as its base. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The new limited-edition Glasshouse Fragrances Northern Peaks Winter collection is available in a 380g Soy Candle, $65, with Breathtaking Banff also available in an 150ml Interior Fragrance and pine tree-shaped Paper Diffuser, $55. See Nz.glasshousefragrances.com.

Ghd turns pink for BCFNZ

Now in its 22nd year, Ghd is turning pink again in support of those facing breast cancer. The hot styling tool’s long-standing commitment to supporting breast cancer research has seen more than $25million donated to breast cancer charities globally.

This year, Ghd is partnering with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to boost awareness of the importance of regular self-checks, and has committed to donating $20 to the BCFNZ from the sale of its new Ghd Pink Sorbet limited-edition collection.

Approximately 2.3 million people are diagnosed with breast cancer globally every year, and Ghd aims to empower people with confidence no matter what stage of their breast cancer journey they’re on.

The new Pink Sorbet collection sees Ghd’s suite of award-winning tools reimagined in a pretty pastel-pink hue, including its Duet Style wet-to-dry styler, and the ever-popular Chronos hair straightener. Each tool comes in its own soft-touch zip bag and heat-proof mat.

Ghd’s limited-edition Pink Sorbet collection is available from selected salons, department stores or see Ghdhair.com.

Life Pharmacy to open second Beauty by Life Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Following the success of its inaugural Beauty by Life store in Westfield Newmarket, Auckland, Green Cross Health has revealed the opening of its second Beauty by Life store inside Queensgate Mall in Wellington’s Lower Hutt.

The Beauty by Life concept offers customers a unique beauty shopping experience, pairing skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, hair care and wellbeing, alongside an integrated pharmacy offering.

The Wellington store will highlight a wide variety of accessible and luxury brands spanning all categories - think YSL, Jeuneora, The Beauty Chef, Lancôme, Estée Lauder, Clinique, Dermalogica, Dior and Chanel - including the recently launched No.7 and Boots - two cult-status British beauty brands with their most popular product picks lining the shelves.

Equally exciting is the launch of Beauty by Life’s Care and Advice Health Hub, which aims to support all beauty, health and wellbeing needs.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal response to our first Beauty by Life store in Newmarket, and customer demand has made it clear – Kiwis want a space where beauty, wellness and trusted health advice come together. “Queensgate Mall was that natural next step – it’s accessible, vibrant, and right at the heart of one of the region’s busiest shopping districts," says group CEO of Green Cross Health Rachael Newfield.

“Our customers aren’t just looking for products – they’re looking for personalised advice, quality they can trust, and an experience that leaves them feeling good inside and out. That’s what Beauty by Life delivers. And now with the extension of the Care and Advice Health Hub, which offers an extensive range of essential care and advice services, Beauty by Life is truly the destination where beauty meets wellness.”

The new Beauty by Life store is pegged to launch on November 25.

Lorna Jane teams up with Brittany Hockley

Renowned for its selection of versatile pieces which look equally at home at a cafe as they do the gym floor, Lorna Jane’s Off Duty collection is designed to move through life with you.

In a very exciting move for the Australian activewear brand, Lorna Jane has partnered with Life Uncut podcast host and media personality Brittany Hockley on The Way She Wears It, with drop one available now and drop two coming on July 21.

As the face of The Way She Wears It, Britt embodies the energy and effervescence of the brand, with the campaign depicting Britt engaging in everyday moments like making a morning coffee, running errands or relaxing at home.

The collection highlights a blend of cosy loungewear, including oversized sweats and comfy hoodies, alongside versatile denim pieces and matching sets.

Viva loves the Off Duty Vintage Wash Denim Pants, $185, and matching shirt, $175, or the Performance Tech Hoodie, $180, and sweatpants, $160.

Available in-store and online at Lornajane.nz.

Always Pilates offers new way to workout

If you struggle to commit to rigid workout class timetables, then you’ll be delighted to learn that Auckland’s newest always-on Reformer Pilates studio is now open in the heart of the CBD.

The brainchild of founder Jess Landar, Always Pilates offers people from all fitness backgrounds a fresh take on Reformer Pilates with no instructors and no fixed class times.

Instead, the purpose-built studio offers 10 Reformer beds, each paired with an individual touch-screen and a virtual library of expert-led workouts. People can follow the class that best suits their current fitness level, at their own pace, without the pressure of keeping up with the group.

“I built Always Pilates for people like me — who love doing Reformer and would do it all the time, but the timetables available just didn’t fit into my schedule,” says Jess. “It’s like having your own personal studio, with expert guidance at your fingertips.”

Always Pilates offers Unlimited Memberships for $45 per week, which gives access to the studio any time between 5am and 11pm 365 days of the year - meaning you can flex, bend and stretch whenever best suits you. A special introductory offer is currently available, with three sessions for $19.

See Alwayspilates.co.nz or visit Level 1, 13 Commerce St, Auckland CBD.

The Face Place under new ownership

Over the last 25 years, The Face Place has cemented its reputation for delivering advanced appearance treatments to New Zealanders with a team of highly trained professionals leading the charge in the cosmedicine space.

Founded by Dr Catherine Stone in 2000, The Face Place has been recognised with countless awards for its innovation and leadership, and today the clinic has two permanent homes in Auckland CBD and Takapuna.

While Dr Cat has led the charge at The Face Place for the last quarter-century, her six-year long journey with recurrent breast cancer has seen her reflect on her personal and professional priorities.

As such, Dr Cat has decided to pass on the baton to Dr Jenni Irvine, a doctor who had previously worked at The Face Place, who will take full ownership of the two clinics from August 1.

Despite being under new ownership, The Face Place sent an email to its database to assure clients about the continuity of their care.

“Please rest assured, your experience at The Face Place will remain unchanged - with the same exceptional team, treatments, and commitment to quality that Cat has always championed,” the email read.

“Cat will continue to be a familiar presence in our clinics and in our communications, ensuring her legacy and care live on.”

