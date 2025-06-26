Must-have cosy fashion and home items for chilly days.

Before Easter, we put together an edit of items that made autumnal escapades a breeze, fortifying fashion that added calmness to your outfit no matter the turmoil outside the window.

The impetus was that autumnal energy that sees us donning layers and a brave face, getting outdoors often wringing out the last gasps of settled weather, soaking it up before we’re forced indoors by chilly conditions.

Well, here we are – hibernation time. If you’ve had enough of facing the elements, the stylish picks below will make light, and soft, work of hunkering down. Your version of recharging might see you curled up with a book, taking in a movie or delving into a baking project. Whichever way you go, you’ll be safe and warm.

Things to cosset yourself in

Elle & Riley brushed cashmere cardigan, $790

Fuzzy brushed cashmere is imbued with tactile luxury. It has a cloud-like texture that looks as soft as it feels. This Elle & Riley cardigan features a gently boxy silhouette and relaxed fit that layers with ease.

Cut on the bias, these wide-leg, full-length pants are floaty but designed with discerning details that work hard to deliver an elegant silhouette. They’re cut in a fine 100% wool twill cloth on the bias, which helps them drape beautifully, with movement aided by a seam detail that begins at the waist and curves around the leg.

With a 17mm thick wool lining, these ultralight slippers are plush perfection underfoot on crisp mornings and chilly evenings.

Rachel Mills belted tee, $219

Rachel Mills’ longline T-shirts are made from the softest 100% merino jersey with a wide-cut neckline that makes it easy to slip into. A single layer throughout the body means it sits close to the body and is ever so slightly sheer, while a double-layered wide band helps it sit comfortably at the hem. Shaped sleeve hem for comfort.

Made from a soft seersucker comprised of 50% cotton and 50% Lenzing™ Ecovero™, this co-ordinated set offers a supremely comfortable sleep and lounging experience that will have you putting off changing into “proper” clothes.

Places to curl up

Called the fried egg sofa, the playful design of this couch, inspired by 1950s Danish modernism, offers both intrigue and warmth with cuddly curves to nestle into or recline against.

Oversized cushions and minimally designed rubber wood legs and frame finished in a satin lacquer make this three-seat sofa the perfect accent piece for any mid-century modern influenced living space.

Aesthetically appealing, this low-profile sofa benefits from clean lines and deep, embracing arms. Square channel tufting adds visual depth, while foam-and-fibre seat cushioning helps maintain its plump shape. If velvet’s not your thing it’s also available in a range of luxurious upholstery options to suit any decorating style.

Dawson & Co point out that a sectional sofa is perfect for customising a place to sit, lie, lean or drape in comfort that fits perfectly in your space. This model has a low back that feels casual, while angled arms are cushioned just the right amount for slouching.

Amura chair, $9850 from Bob and Friends

More than just pleasingly plump pillows, this armchair has alluring appeal thanks to its retro lines that hint at the seats of old cinemas. What better to cosy into while watching telly on a grey day?

Other cosy furnishings

Le Creuset 3.5L casserole, $815

When the nights close in we often turn to warm for comfort. This is the season of slow cooks and warming puddings that are lingered over rather than raced to the table. No matter the recipe you turn to for solace, a Le Creuset shallow casserole is likely fit for purpose.

The large, flat shape and shallow sides make it great for browning meat and vegetables, simmering casseroles, stir-frying or baking. The timeless kitchen staple is fit for the oven, hob, induction or under the grill.

Sybs Night Bud candle, $30

A scented candle is a simple and economical way to add atmosphere to an evening or day spent lounging. Smokey, floral and lightly sweet, Sybs’ Night Bud candle layers notes of pink sugar, peony, tonka and vanilla beans with musk and amber. Sybs creator Cam Yates describes it as “a scent to get lost in”.

Weave Home blanket, $309

Measuring 150cm x 183cm, this thick and toasty, 100% NZ woollen throw makes a perfect couch companion on cooler days and nights, and can also be enjoyed outdoors draped over your knees or shoulders when dining alfresco.

Puffball is a lighting collection drawing inspiration from the rounded caps and columned stalks of wild mushrooms and toadstools and designed for Matter Made by Faye Toogood, a designer who was Interiors Editor at The World of Interiors for eight years.

Available in several pendant sizes, a wall sconce, a table light, and a large floor lamp, Puffball’s chunky silhouettes are distinctively soft and inviting, made of raw fibreglass that give off a warm, dappled glow in any space.

Whether delivering tea and toast to the bedroom to be enjoyed over a relaxed morning, or an assortment of picky bits to the living room for snacking on during a movie afternoon, this elegant and easy to carry tray makes an occasion of small indulgences. As well as adding a vibrant pop of colour, the lacquered coating also provides durability, making it easy to wipe down.

More seasonal picks

