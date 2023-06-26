Renovation Rescue: How To Create The Bedroom Of Your Dreams

Is your bedroom a space to foster restfulness, a sanctuary where you can relax, recharge and dream? If not, it’s relatively easy to transform your sleep space into a calm and relaxed chill-out zone that’s perfect for spending time in, both day and night.

The key to creating a bedroom that’s the ultimate haven, a place where you can retreat from the hurly-burly of life and recharge your batteries, is to invest in the basics and add the optional extras as and when you can afford them.

Calming cocoon

The elements of a well-designed bedroom vary little. You’ll need a comfortable bed, a couple of bedside tables, a pulled-together collection of bed linen and a chest of drawers. Most bedrooms have a built-in wardrobe these days — a walk-in wardrobe is the ultimate indulgence. If you don’t have one, and your budget stretches to it, perhaps you can “borrow” space from an adjoining room for a wardrobe and ensuite. It’s amazing what you can fit into a compact space with some careful consideration.

But if you’re keeping costs down, there’s plenty you can do to refresh your bedroom without having to engage a builder. To give your bedroom a design-driven makeover, start with the bed linen because you can paint your walls to suit your linen, whereas it’s more difficult to find exactly the right sheets to match your walls.

But before you hit the shops, it’s worth considering what look you want to create. If you’re working with an existing bed, take your cue from that. Low, sleek and contemporary beds suit a simple and streamlined look, whereas a higher bed works better with lots of layered linens.

Hang your favourite artwork above the bed. Photo / Cave Bureau

Adding the comfort factor

This private zone is the easiest room of the house to decorate — get the bed right and everything else will fall into place around it.

It pays to choose your bed carefully — you’ll be spending about one-third of your time there. Pick the largest you can fit in your bedroom, without making it feel uncomfortable and crowded. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ideally, you should have at least one metre of clear floor area around the bed for easy access. You could make an inexpensive headboard by cutting a piece of MDF to 5cm wider than the bed, then cover it with foam padding and finish with a snug-fitting slipcover.

When it comes to hanging your favourite artwork, select a spot directly above the bed. This will highlight that the bed is the focal point of the room.

Have a mix of lighting, from bright overhead lighting for practical purposes to soft table lamps for ambience at night and bedside lamps for reading.

Candles add romance, especially if they’re scented with your favourite fragrance to set the perfect mood.

Layer upon layer

If you prefer crisp white sheets, it’s relatively easy to create a well-put-together bed. But if you enjoy the challenge of combining different coloured bed linen, perhaps mixing patterns with plain colours, then there are some basic rules to follow.

The key to pulling off a combination of randomly beautiful bed linen is to start with the sheets, which will act as a blank canvas of sorts. If your bed requires a valance, it’s best to choose the same colour as your sheets for a cohesive base.

Once you have those building blocks in place, start adding your layers. Don’t rush. It can take time to put together the perfect combination that’s unique and harmonious.

Choose at least two pairs of pillowcases in colours that tie with your duvet cover or bedspread. If you like extra cushions for lounging on your bed, big Euro-sized pillows can be propped up on their sides against the headboard, with standard-sized pillows stacked in front and additional pillows in the very front row.

Natural light, greenery and a tonal palette create a calming and cohesive space. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A space that soothes

If you don’t want to have to update your sheets every time you buy a new duvet or bedspread, stick with white, cream or oat-coloured sheets. They’ll go with just about everything and if you buy the best quality you can afford they’ll last for a while.

When it comes to bedroom decor, neutral colours work well, such as restful and soothing muted grey greens, soft lavender, dusky pink, or warm whites. When using neutrals, add interest with a variety of textures in linens, throws, rugs and curtain fabrics. Avoid large quantities of yellow as it could be difficult to sleep in a room decorated with this stimulating colour.

If you love dark, rich hues, follow your heart and dare to be different. Navy, charcoal and chocolate brown can have an eye-popping impact. Team these dark tones with metallic accessories such as bedside lamps to add a touch of drama, and a glittering counterpoint, at night-time.

Once the bed linen is sorted, write a list of the accessories that will make your bedroom everything you dream of: rug, cushions, throw, art, chair, hooks for hanging things, design-store laundry basket, blanket box, etc. This is an opportunity to indulge your inner interior designer by experimenting with ideas you might not be brave enough to try in the more public spaces of the house. Have fun creating your signature style. Play. Try things out. Decorate like no one is looking.

Peace, grace and serenity

Doing things on a daily basis, such as making your bed, will give you a sense of achievement every morning. Get in the rhythm and you’ll look forward to this daily ritual. Once you’re in the groove, you’ll discover that every time you walk past your bedroom and see your perfectly made bed, you’ll get a lovely feeling of peace and serenity.

Add to cart

Shop the story with these stylish yet soothing pieces for the bedroom.

Looking for nice bedding? Hit snooze with our handy guide on where to shop, no matter where you sit on the textile spectrum — gravelly, lived-in linen or impossibly buttery satin.