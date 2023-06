As ever, good lighting can change a room. Leave behind the doldrums of darkness with a quirky-chic table lamp, because why shouldn’t the things in your home bring you joy?

Whether your interiors skew minimalist, maximalist or mid-century modern, add warmth and interest with these silhouettes, from a vintage Mario Bellini lamp that’s sculptural enough to feel like origami, to a bright orange Paola & Joy piece that leans into the internet’s squiggle obsession. In any case, it’s time for a glow-up.

Want to learn how to perfectly light your home? These three design experts share their top tips.

Lamps compiled by Annabel Dickson.