Longing to stomp around town this winter? We suggest having your boots go knee-high.

A wardrobe workhorse you’ll wear all season long, they’re ideal for those who want to stay warm and already have a pair (or two) of ankle boots in their closet.

Look to Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s classic black silhouette, all clean lines with a slightly angular edge, or take a stroll in a stacked heel from Frye. There’s also a patent Miista iteration in emerald green with a memory foam insole that’s all about comfort.

For making strides this winter, here are our top picks.

The flats

The heels

Statement boots

Cowboy boots

Knee-high boots compiled by Annabel Dickson.