The Patterned, Print-Covered, Textural Winter Coats We’re Loving Right Now

A reliable winter wardrobe staple is, of course, the coat.

While we’ve explored numerous renditions of the winter faithful, we’re besotted by the various fun coats on offer right now.

What’s not to smile about when looking at a lime green Saks Potts coat trimmed with shearling? Or perhaps the patterned options from a traditional houndstooth at Mina, or an even more exaggerated plaid from Lost and Led Astray?

The options to flex some personality with a playful coat are endless. Just because they’re all about bundling doesn’t mean they can’t be fun too.

These new-season releases will keep you warm and make a statement in the process. Look to Caitlin Crisp for something caramel-sweet, or try a pink faux shearling number from Isabel Marant for a relaxed, fluffy fit. Raey’s leopard-like spots are anything but average animal print, and there are plenty of checks you’ll reach for again and again — especially useful for when the weather is being a total drip.

Coats compiled by Annabel Dickson.