Viva’s Guide To The Best Knitwear Of The Season

Vests. Jumpers. Turtlenecks. Button-ups. It’s knitwear season, and the brief this year, as with every year, is cosy and cossetting.
All of the above are pillars of a multifunctional wardrobe (wear them over shirts, under shirts, or without a shirt), but they come with questions: V-neck or roll-neck? Mohair or
Chosen carefully and cared for dutifully — have a knit comb on-hand for pilling, store your knits folded, utilise spot-cleaning and dry on flat surfaces out of direct sun — and they’ll go the distance.
Here you’ll find investment styles that range from slouchy to cable-stitched. Of course, there’s room to personalise (think playful patterns and bright hues), and ample opportunity to pick up something homespun.
The relaxed fit
The V-neck
The button-up
The cable knit
The roll-neck
The short sleeve
The playfully patterned
The home-spun
The crop
The vest
Knitwear compiled by Annabel Dickson.