Viva’s Guide To The Best Knitwear Of The Season

Vests. Jumpers. Turtlenecks. Button-ups. It’s knitwear season, and the brief this year, as with every year, is cosy and cossetting.

All of the above are pillars of a multifunctional wardrobe (wear them over shirts, under shirts, or without a shirt), but they come with questions: V-neck or roll-neck? Mohair or merino? Extra big or a little bit cropped?

Chosen carefully and cared for dutifully — have a knit comb on-hand for pilling, store your knits folded, utilise spot-cleaning and dry on flat surfaces out of direct sun — and they’ll go the distance.

Here you’ll find investment styles that range from slouchy to cable-stitched. Of course, there’s room to personalise (think playful patterns and bright hues), and ample opportunity to pick up something homespun.

The relaxed fit

The V-neck

The button-up

The cable knit

The roll-neck

The short sleeve

The playfully patterned

The home-spun

The crop

The vest

Knitwear compiled by Annabel Dickson.