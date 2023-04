There are a lot of trench coats in the world, but the right fit can be hard to find.

This autumn, the crop of new-season options span from double-breasted wool silhouettes with side angle pockets, to sweeping floor-length styles with back vents, storm flaps and shoulder epaulettes for the impending wind.

Keep things tres chic with a dependable bag and sturdy boots, a winning trifecta as temperatures cool.