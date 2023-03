Autumn is Goldilocks weather: Not too hot, not too cold. But sometimes you need a jacket.

Invest in a great one that will see you through the season, from enveloping quilted bombers to oversized leather options.

Below, there are the timeless and familiar (all-black, made in a brushed wool doublé) and those that are more spritely (may we interest you in metal eyelets, or an electric-blue puffer?). In any case, they’re a standout.