12 Dresses Perfect For A Spring Forecast

Go long in uncertain forecasts to avoid getting caught in the cold.

Picking an outfit for an unsteady forecast can be tricky. Spring welcomes, yes, a little more sun. But, it’s also a time for rain, wind and dark grey thunderstorms.

Ideal for making your way through tricky transitional weather, these long dresses will work with you through the weather.

This collection, collated by Annabel Dickson, features midi and maxi dresses in a range of colourways, patterns and textures. They will also pop under long, wintry coats. Then, once the weather has thawed, they can shine all day long.

This minimal, 100% cotton midi dress features a wrap collar and a relaxed cut. Oversized cuffs create a sense of occasion.

A shirred bodice creates a structure for this flowy dress, as well as an interesting dimension for the earthy plaid. The print is also utilised in a bias-cut maxi skirt, if you'd prefer more versatility for styling.

If a work shirt went long. This drop-waist dress plays with business stripes and has a voluminous skirt bolstered by structural panelling.

This billowing long-sleeve maxi dress is crafted with dramatic draping in a versatile inky blue colour. It’s also made in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Button up buttercup! This sunny Juliette Hogan dress features a peppering of cutouts and voluminous sleeves.

Thick straps provide support for this plunging scoop neckline. Pinstripes draw focus to the immaculate structure of this dress. It’s also available in black and cream.

This grey-blue dress has a tiered skirt and a gathered hem on the sleeve. These techniques create lots of breezy movement.

This fresh, painterly pattern is a unique take on florals (it is officially springtime). Twenty-Seven Names is also set to debut this botanical print in an oversized scrunchie.

For the bow lovers. This precise A-line dress is cut from 100% linen – a material that wears well through the humid spring and summer months.

The bodice of this dress features a sharp v-neck and an adjustable drawstring. If you prefer a warmer colourway, this dress also comes in a red and orange check.

This plaid mixes an ocean blue and pale yellow for an academic-ish print. The dress is made from organic cotton.

This slouchy, stripy dress creates interest with an asymmetrical hem. The bright green will pop under spring coats and sing on sunnier days.

