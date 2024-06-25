A collection of new releases for all genders, all sizes, and all styles. Take your pick.

In recent years, designers have made a convincing case for outerwear conducive to unpredictable weather patterns — shorter coats, puffer vests, “shackets” and blazers have become much more regular in the collections of both local and international designers.

But a great coat still has value, the reassurance of one being that no matter where you are in the world and whatever the season, at least there’s a reliable coat to shield you from a drop in temperatures.

It’s a wardrobe item that consistently requires time, research and investment because the reality is, coats aren’t exactly affordable.

They’re often made from a lot more fabric, and require some level of quality to keep you warm and last several winters to come. Designers have worked to cut corners to deliver affordable coats, utilising wool and polyester blends that can sometimes be much more tactile to wear, while also looking at more cost-effective trims from zips to buttons.

Understandably, at a time when we’re all watching our pennies, finding a beautiful coat that works for your daily requirements can be a challenge, and below is a brief assortment of coats on our radar that offer some, if not all, the essentials required from a coat: comfort, protection from the elements and one that looks good around the clock.

There are coats with a boxy mid-century shape that feel eternally chic and enveloping. There are longer coats that drape over the body easily, perfect for days when you’re feeling nonplussed about what to wear. There are smart double-breasted coats for men, and there are plaid and tartan print coats that provide a point of interest.

Whatever coat personality you are drawn to, rest assured retailers and designers have options for you to choose from. And, like most investment items, with a little care a good coat can last generations.

Now that's what we like to call cost per wear.

A unisex coat from an iconic New Zealand brand, this option features a two-piece round collar with comfortable welt pockets in the front. Made from 90% and wool 10% nylon, it’s lined with 55% polyester and 45% viscose.

This oversized, double-breasted coat features a chunky knit collar, and is made from double-brushed wool. Made from 50% wool and 50% polyester.

This double-breasted style features side pockets and a back vent. It’s made from 100% wool. If you’re after a beautiful camel-coloured coat, this would be one worth considering for its timeless, oversized elegance.

Tailored for a straight tuxedo-style fit, the oversized silhouette is enhanced by the long, classic shawl lapel and front pockets. The knee-skimming length is ideal to pair with wide-leg trousers and is a perfect example of the New Zealand fashion brand’s attention to construction, quality and fit.

For men, you can’t go past something classic and a wool cashmere car coat is an easy investment to make when you’re looking for a quality coat. Woven in Italy, this option is made from 75% virgin wool, 20% recycled polyamide and 5% cashmere. It’s also lined with 100% polyester taffeta.

Designer and founder Sarah-Jane Duff has offered her advice for plus-size dressers over the years, including tailoring advice. What we admire about this option is how it is easily one of this season’s best leopard print buys, a print having its own renaissance in 2024.

Featuring a notched lapel, double-breasted construction, subtle shoulder pads, front pockets and a versatile check pattern, this wool blend coat is a sophisticated option to consider if you tend to wear lighter tones and denim.

This fully-lined style is made using 55% recycled wool and features a herringbone weave with a softly brushed finish. It has centre front buttons, welt pockets and the lining is made using recycled polyester. Perfect layered over your favourite knit top.

1

For something with a slightly retro-inspired bent, a classic herringbone print is a perfect choice for a coat with a little more personality.

1

The local menswear stalwart has a range of warm and reliable coats on sale, but this Raymond coat is a staple. Made from heavy wool blend fabrication, the coat features a zip to complement the button closure, made with 60% wool, 40% polyester.

1

We love the shade of grey here, made from dark grey Italian-origin virgin wool. Long, oversized and boxy, with a button-down front, welt pockets and simple collar, the coat is one of several on the market proudly made in New Zealand.

1

For busy professionals, a warm and minimalist coat offers plenty of support. Its sturdy fabric provides insulation, while the button closure allows for easy wear and layering.

For the perfect jewel-tone coat, you can’t look past this sharp option from Kate Sylvester, made in New Zealand. The “Bobby” coat is an elevated wool coating style featuring a round neckline with a classic collar, button-through closure and falls to mid-thigh.

Featuring a contemporary, drop-shouldered, relaxed silhouette with two jacket welt pockets, this offering from local menswear brand Thom Morison is one of the smartest coat options on the market. Cut from a heavy double melton pure wool, the inside of the coat is finished with a viscose, fully-lined inner construction. Handmade in New Zealand.

Crafted in a plaid wool blend, the relaxed fit extends below the knee and features crisp jetted pockets, perfect for layering over both work and weekend outfits.

Made from lightweight splittable wool, the cocooning wrap style of this coat makes it easy to layer over any outfit. Featuring Raglan sleeves and an optional self-belt.

The local mass retailer offers a range of more affordable coats. This single-breasted coat features a three-button placket and two angled front welt pockets, and is made from 66% wool and 34% recycled polyester.

For a coat with plenty of design detail, this Italian boucle fabric blend is a striking option with a relaxed, slightly dropped shoulder for a nonchalant silhouette.

An easy wool trench, this coat includes a generous draped lapel and has a relaxed fit. Made from 100% wool, unlined with turned-in edge finishing.

A smart tobacco-coloured overcoat, this looks just as sharp when teamed with knitwear and denim. The fabric is made from recycled premium wool fibres that have been hand-woven in Italy, and it features sleek side pockets and a centre back vent for easy movement.

This jolt of colour is the perfect tonic to the season’s more sombre hues. Highlights include pockets, a fully lined interior and an easy, relaxed fit.

Made to order, this option is crafted from stretchy speckle suiting and left unlined, making it the perfect coat option for busy lives. The material is viscose nylon spandex, and the coat is made in New Zealand.

Crafted from a premium double-faced 80% wool, this option features a relaxed silhouette, statement lapels, contrasting tort buttons and a removable waist belt. Also available in grey and black.

A testament to winter sophistication, this coat boats a timeless double-breasted design, crafted with premium wool. The utilitarian details of this coat are the perfect combination of a coat and classic trench. if it’s a belted trench you’re after, we have several great options here.

A tailored double-breasted coat with an adjustable closure detail, this elegant number is made with 50% wool and 50% polyester.

Crafted from a luxurious wool-polyester blend, this coat offers warmth and insulation. Featuring a soft v-neckline and lapel collar, the coat also has a fully lined interior for added comfort. A great way to incorporate some colour into your winter wardrobe.

Seamlessly blending a classic pattern with functional details, this coat offers full-length sleeves, a removable fabric belt and front hidden button closure for a polished finish.

Made from premium 100% wool, this coat features relaxed dropped shoulders and welt pockets. The wide lapels also give this coat a slightly more retro feel that is a perfect nod to timeless elegance.

A long-line coat in olive green, this sharp option features a flexible collar, full lining and is made from 50% wool and 50% polyester.

