These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.

It feels like fashion’s pendulum has always swung emphatically in favour of knee-high boots when things get cooler, which makes choosing the right pair all the more difficult. They’re enduring, ranging from everything from eye-catching biker-style embellishments (read: buckles) to chunky lug soles poised for the pavement and kitten heels tiny enough to actually try.

To help you find your footwear, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has rounded up some of the season’s best knee-highs that’ll take you places.

Bronwyn’s boots offering is growing by the season. This knee-high pair from the local label keeps things soft with a gentle square toe and a stretch back panel.

These Srategia boots go long with a chunky lug sole, while metallic studs bring a visual boost.

Classic, simple leather boots are always in, and this Hush Puppies pair clocks in at a practical 3.5cm heel.

Consider a pair of white boots for something elevated and subversive in equal measure. The small stiletto heel keeps things sharp.

Then there’s python print, a serpentine statement that can bring a new angle to just about any outfit.

These Isabella Anselmi boots cut a sleek figure in chocolate brown and a stacked heel.

Buckle up with these charming, relaxed Mi Piaci knee-highs that recall riding boots.

For something that carries a bit more punch, this biker-style boots with a chunky track sole and loud buckles are a great option.

It’s no secret that we’ve been seeing something of a Country and Western revival. This soft suede boasts all the hallmarks of a Western-inspired boot that still feels chic.

Also suede: These Tony Bianca boots rendered in a warm caramel.

Want a heel but not something frightfully high? Try these Aeyde boots with a diminutive kitten heel.

If you plan on splurging on your boots, cult-favourite brand Khaite offers this buttery pair in a nod to the 90s.

