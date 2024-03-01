The Best Loafers To Shop Right Now, From Sleek Styles To Chunky Lug Soles

Stomp into autumn with these loafers you’ll want to live in.

Loafers are unquestionably preppy — they’re sharp enough to go with your button-up and smart enough to say Ivy League. But over the years they’ve also loosened, with swanky, punkish studs and lug soles thick enough to barely feel the pavement.

Below, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson rounds up some of the best loafers this season, from local label Deadly Ponies’ ongoing (and impressive) foray into footwear (think suave pairs you might go so far as to call handsome), to serpentine slip-ons that’ll attract eyes with their irreverent twists.

Any self-professed loafer lover will tell you that sometimes there is a blister period. Keep plasters on hand. Once you break them in, you’ll basically live in them, at which point you can consult our handy guide on where we go when our shoes need some TLC.

Shine bright with a shimmering dose of silver. This pair of leather loafers from Bared has understated character in spades.

Local brand Deadly Ponies has cultivated a fiercely loyal following around handbags, which makes its footwear that much more compelling. Their Cheval loafers are given a particular edge courtesy of all those exposed seams and an angular silhouette inspired by Alexander Calder's 1974 sculpture Cheval Rouge.

Shoe stalwart Mi Piaci combines a flared block heel with some crinkles to keep things interesting.

These classic black loafers carry a bit more punch than usual thanks to their basket-woven goatskin leather.

Label Hereu makes notoriously comfy shoes that are always rooted in craft. Here, sandy slip-ons are cut from full-grain calf leather and are hand-sewn.

Tassels! What’s not to love about a shoe with a playful side and a stomping sole?

Gucci’s loafers are a defining feature of its collections — stylish and recognisable and splurge-worthy. This version’s horsebit hardware comes adorned with crystals.

Copenhagen darling Ganni knows how to have fun with animal prints but still keeps things wearable. Case in point: These slick, serpentine penny loafers.

Grundy, studdy and sturdy, these Sebago loafers are steeped in attitude and a shoemaker’s practicality, down to the thick gum sole with plenty of traction.

Buckle up with these icy options from Beau Coops, featuring a low-stacked heel and silver-toned hardware.

With a substantial build, this blocky, burgundy pair is for those who go places.

Choc crocs have staying power. The embossed leather of this Nelson Made iteration is perfect for any season, and will soften with time.

These snake-inspired silhouettes carry a kind of enduring flair: the insole is made of memory foam, and there’s a rubber heel cap to protect the sole.

With gentle braiding, an almond-shaped toe and a slightly raised heel, the Chloe loafers are some of the easiest to style right now. Wear them with jeans, or just about anything.

Take things back to basics with this pair of classic chunky loafers. The topstitch detailing adds interest without being too much.

