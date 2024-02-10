Ear candy that won’t overwhelm.

Earrings are all about the ornamental. But sometimes what you want is a pair of studs — small, no dangle — to consistently rely on. Local names like Meadowlark and Zoe & Morgan prove that there’s ample choice for a final flourish, from tiny bows rendered in sterling silver like ribbons on a present, to sparkling stars of evergreen chrome diopside. Elsewhere, Pandora and Swarovski, leaning into clusters of precious gems, make a case for flowers that will never wilt.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects these and more of the best stud earrings you can add to your jewellery box right now. Need tips on cleaning your jewellery? Read our helpful guide here.

Bows! They’re everywhere, including your ears.

Jewellery behemoth Swarovksi revels in the exuberance of things that sparkle. Consider these studs, pretty as a petal.

Also floral and dainty is this pair from Pandora, featuring man-made crystals.

Keep it simple with these lovestruck earrings, rendered in 9ct yellow gold.

These made-to-order diamond studs from Naveya & Sloane are a splurge-splurge, but a beautiful one.

Los Angeles favourite Sophie Buhai tends to steer clear of bold stones. These studs are the tiniest iteration of their egg-like sterling silver earrings.

Pearls are so versatile that you won’t regret adding them to your earrings roster.

A studded version of Porter’s best-selling galaxy ‘huggies’, these cute constellations are an easy way to elevate a look.

Cherries that are lightweight enough to wear all day long.

The star earrings from Zoe & Morgan make a point with their tiny spikes. They’re cool enough and delicate enough to be worn with everything.

When you want something minimal and unobtrusive, turn to these diamond studs from Kirstin Ash.

Wear this tiger’s eye alone, or match it with Silk & Steel’s sibling hoops.

