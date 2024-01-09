Don’t know what to wear to work? This fresh crop of shirts and blouses will prop up summer at the office.

New year, same office. Getting dressed for work can feel tough immediately after the holidays when the central pillar of your style identity was sunscreen.

Ease into the heavy-duty airconditioning with a languid shirt or printed blouse, the kind that yields a resort state of mind thanks to its relaxed fit and sunny disposition.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects options from Karen Walker, Kate Sylvester and more, who prove there’s no need to sacrifice playfulness. Plus, they’re on either side of the utility-beauty equation, and they’re comfortable.

The beauty of something from Kate Sylvester is that it’s effortlessly sophisticated. Take this mosaic top, a round-neck, sleeveless option with subtle gathered detailing.

Mahsa consistently offers up a dose of restrained shirting, like this lovely tunic-length iteration in hazel gingham. It's refined enough to be worn to work and can be dressed down for a languid day at the beach.

Minimal detailing reaches its crescendo at the collar of this Shjark blouse. Wear it buttoned or unbuttoned, tucked in or worn out.

Country Road’s version of a sharp blouse is all about the ruffle here. Rendered in a soft silk, this olive number has versatility.

Now’s the time to wear 90s-inflected nasturtium in the form of this Toast shirt, with mother-of-pearl buttons and puffed sleeves (2023 reached bulbous extremes).

Complete with cotton tape embroidery, this delicate shirt from local label Marle demonstrates the brand’s affinity for neutrals. Wear it with co-ordinating drawstring shorts or over a relaxed skirt.

A cotton pinstripe blouse is a boardroom staple. This buoyant version by Daylight Moon features ruffled, elasticated cuffs and comes softened thanks to some prewashing.

A shirt that’ll segue straight from the office to the sand, this bold rayon Mina option also includes a patch pocket (handy) and a box pleat at the back for volume.

Hello, sunshine! Opt for an angular wrap shirt covered in lemon-yellow wildflowers.

Designer Jojo Ross’s ability to bring personality to simple pieces is no small feat. This lace top, with waist pleats that create a soft drape effect, has a welcome, generous dose of it.

Keep things simple and airy with Ellis Label’s linen signature, a loose option that’ll make easy work of the humidity.

This Karen Walker cotton voile leans heavily into its print, and we love it. A neutral base layer (pants, shorts, skirt, et al) will bring a refined edge to the ensemble.

LA-based favourite Dôen has built its aesthetic sweet spot in the realm of coastal cottage-core. This beautiful cotton voile blouse features a Peter Pan collar and scallop eyelet detailing.

Candy-coloured and collarless, this Juliette Hogan shirt is a real asset when it comes to finding the right amount of sartorial fun.

A dropped shoulder is timeless, especially when rendered in a soothing azure silk-cotton blend, like this A&C Homestore blouse.

