16 Pairs Of Easy, Breezy Summer Shorts We Love

A summer staple, the beloved shorts makes a statement in linen, seersucker and more.

Shorts that border on culottes have made something of an impact this year, a wide leg offering the type of volume required to balance out the silhouette of a fitted top or even swimwear worn as everyday wear with the easy addition of an open holiday shirt.

It’s generally how fashion has shifted in the past four years as we make more of a commitment to the way fabrics, textures and comfort impact our mental wellbeing too, so anything loose and forgiving in shape is an essential part of how we dress now.

Elasticated wide-leg shorts make a distinctive feature in this array of options to shop right now, from Kowtow’s typically boxy-shaped organic cotton options through to Zambesi’s take on an elevated basketball short.

It’s not to say that all shorts are for casual days — there’s a range of dress shorts that would work well for special summer occasions too. Alemais has infiltrated the market for a distinctive brand of holiday print separates that feel both languid and elegant and its high-waisted recycled polyester options are an ideal choice for when the dress code requires some formality without the stress of overheating.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has rounded up these and more stylish pairs of shorts for summer.

What to wear now and love forever.

Want A Summer Wardrobe Update? Try These 25 Sleek Sleeveless Tops. The beauty of them all? They’ll help you beat the heat.

Lay It All On Linen: 21 Breathable, Lightweight Pieces To Love. Linen lovers rejoice, the natural fibre is back in flamboyant tones for summer.

It’s Almost Summer. Here Are 18 Quintessential Accessories To See You Through The Season. Wide-brim hat? Check. Sarong? Double check. Plus much more to stay cool.

There Are So Many Good Denim Styles To Wear This Summer. Here Are 15 Of Them. Shorts, shirts, skirts! These pieces prove that every season is a denim season.