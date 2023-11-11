Fashion

18 Quintessential Summer Accessories To See You Through The Season

Save
Share
Viva
Throw shade with this protective Marle hat made from a cotton-hemp-linen cloth.

Wide-brim hat? Check. Sarong? Double check. Plus much more to stay cool.

As the balmy heat returns and the warm glow of a beach with no WiFi beckons, we’re thinking about staying cool. The wide-brim hat that has your back (and your front and your sides), the basket bag that

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson rounds up some of the coolest, shadiest pieces to buy now, from stylish, directional sunglasses to purpose-built totes to fit your books, your SPF, your towels and the rest of your summer staples.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
.
.

What to wear now and love forever.

There Are So Many Good Denim Styles To Wear This Summer. Here Are 15 Of Them. Shorts, shirts, skirts! These pieces prove that every season is a denim season.

Hotfoot It: These 15 Party Shoes Were Made For Dancing. In need of fancy footwear? These sharp shoes are a step in the right direction.

Reach Your Peak: 10 Caps That Are Sun-Smart And Cool. Throw some shade with a classic baseball cap, an eternal go-to.

15 Pairs Of Classic Black Sandals Ready To Stride Into The Heat. A style that will never go out of style, let these sandals be your staples.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5