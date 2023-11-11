Wide-brim hat? Check. Sarong? Double check. Plus much more to stay cool.

As the balmy heat returns and the warm glow of a beach with no WiFi beckons, we’re thinking about staying cool. The wide-brim hat that has your back (and your front and your sides), the basket bag that carries everything (except sand), the sarong — the unsung hero of any swimwear look — that offers cover when you need it (and comes off easily when you don’t).

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson rounds up some of the coolest, shadiest pieces to buy now, from stylish, directional sunglasses to purpose-built totes to fit your books, your SPF, your towels and the rest of your summer staples.

