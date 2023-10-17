From Smart Shirts To Dreamy Dresses, 16 Style Staples Under $300

Some of the best looks of the season are budget-friendly too.

Spring, at last, is in the air. And while linen-shirt days loom, decisions must be made: What to wear when the weather is a kaleidoscopic vortex of hot and cold? It’s a season that contains multitudes, so fashion stylist Annabel Dickson has assembled an edit to see you through anything, with pieces to wear now and beyond, from languid dresses to smart shirts and sartorial sun protection. The best part? They don’t cost the earth.

What to wear now and love forever.

