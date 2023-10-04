The new season is in full force — and so are full skirts.

There’s something buoyant about the start of bring. To match the frenetic energy of the season — growing leaves, growing lambs — slip into something boisterous and bubbly. One of the clearest examples of this is a full skirt, all long hems and floaty volume.

So how do you style it? That’s the beauty of this uplifting and joyful spring style: it’s at ease with sandals and a T-shirt. Alternatively, pair one like the pleated tan Rejino Pyo number below with pumps and a blazer or a loose, crisp overshirt for a touch of formality. You’ll find yourself reaching for these options compiled by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson time and time again.

Skirts compiled by Annabel Dickson.

What to wear now and love forever.

