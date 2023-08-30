From Pretty Florals To Hypnotic Stripes, It’s Time To Have Fun With Patterns

Spring comes once a year and so do its requisite florals. Roses are rendered abstract, blooms of indiscriminate variety coil up shirts and down dresses.

And then there are patterns, stripes and checks and iridescence, which this season have all been given a gentle dose of energy. Kowtow’s statement-making Celeste dress draws its inspiration from bioluminescence, while Jojo Ross’ stretchy Mystics piece resembles a sand storm (also available in Ocean Storm and Hubba Bubba Plissé).

If the street style at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria has communicated anything, it’s that personal style has no limits, and neither does colour. Scroll for clothes that ground yourself in the season that swings from florals to flamboyance and back again.

Patterned pieces compiled by Annabel Dickson.