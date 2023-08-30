Fashion

From Pretty Florals To Hypnotic Stripes, It’s Time To Have Fun With Patterns

Save
Share
Viva
An assortment of clothes to put some statement-making pep in your step. Photo / Scott Hardy

Spring comes once a year and so do its requisite florals. Roses are rendered abstract, blooms of indiscriminate variety coil up shirts and down dresses.

And then there are patterns, stripes and checks and iridescence, which this season have all been given a gentle dose of energy. Kowtow’s statement-making Celeste

If the street style at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria has communicated anything, it’s that personal style has no limits, and neither does colour. Scroll for clothes that ground yourself in the season that swings from florals to flamboyance and back again.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Patterned pieces compiled by Annabel Dickson.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5