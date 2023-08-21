15 Lovely Blouses You Can Wear Everywhere

There’s something about a blouse that reminds me of the slightly problematic character of Emily Howard, played by David Walliams, in Little Britain.

One can imagine Emily’s wardrobe to be filled with an assortment of frilly Victorian blouses because they evoke the most ladylike of clothing items to be able to convince people that they were, indeed, all woman.

Another problematic blouse moment in pop-culture history is the British idiom of ‘big girl’s blouse’ to describe someone (usually male) as being ineffectual or weak.

Case in point, in 2019 when then British prime minister Boris Johnson described his opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, as ‘a big girl’s blouse!’ for not calling an election, inferring that Corbyn was unable to make an important political decision (like a woman?).

It makes you wonder when exactly did feminine wiles become synonymous with an item of clothing? Like a skirt, the blouse is one of those enduring fashion items that feels defiantly feminine.

Even the way we’ve described these blouses to be ‘lovely’ already indicates what side of the gender spectrum we’re referring to with this assortment of spring blouses to shop.

It’s integral, then, to understand the value of a beautiful blouse and why for decades it remains steadfast in its unapologetic femininity, like Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin and their parade of pretty blouses to navigate the sexist waters of corporate America in 9 to 5 (1980), or the late Princess Diana’s delicate pie-crust blouses, a wardrobe essential plucked straight out of a sloane ranger’s handbook.

Usually much less structured than a shirt, a blouse is often fluid by design; sometimes with a pussy-bow, sometimes with a nod to a ruffled poet’s shirt. They’re often made with soft textures like linen and silk. They offer up a sense of romanticism when you’re after something that’s soft in shape and touch.

It’s unsurprising that they’ve found their way into menswear too, the fluidity of a blouse helping redefine men’s relationship with their style and masculinity, from Bad Bunny to Lewis Hamilton.

It’s timely that the blouse has come full circle and reclaimed its power as a wardrobe item that deserves attention for its versatility and ability to cater to all genders and body shapes. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Whether it’s a floating tunic blouse from The Carpenter’s Daughter or the draping wrap blouse from Paris Georgia, what better way to usher in the romance of a spring season than with an unapologetically languid blouse? Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson makes a convincing case with her pick of the best.

Blouses compiled by Annabel Dickson.