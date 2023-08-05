15 Cool Denim Jackets That Will Take You Everywhere

A denim jacket is a forever piece — and a wardrobe staple that shows no sign of aging.

Madonna, Bob Marley, Geena Davis in Thelma & Louise, the cast of The Outsiders — denim jackets conjure up so many pivotal moments in pop-culture history, worn by people both real and fictional with a sense of individuality and a whiff of rebellion.

There is, of course, a new generation of street-style stars who have reinterpreted the wardrobe staple their own way, harnessing, by association, the unpretentious X-factor of a denim jacket, worn and loved by everyone from Emma Chamberlain to Mark Ronson.

As we look forward to how we transition into spring in a few weeks’ time, consider a smart denim jacket to help you ease into a new season with the easy addition of a lightweight sweater and shirt, or even thrown over a winter dress for an uncomplicated layer of warmth.

Previously, we’ve introduced you to some of the most exciting local makers who are placing value into considered denim, including the quiet renaissance of local Y2K denim stalwart Bug Denim, with founder and designer Barbara Tee revisiting some of her popular styles from the 2000s for a new generation. Her unisex denim jacket, for example, is a smartly tailored option with exaggerated cuffs for added interest.

Elsewhere, Kate Sylvester’s boxy silhouette features double-breasted covered buttons for a look that taps into a retro-minimalism that is resonating with fashion right now, and Karen Walker’s longstanding love of quality denim is once again realised in her latest collection in the form of a slightly oversized option with generous pockets.

Classic denim jackets are synonymous with a certain louche attitude, so while we do admire the fresh perspective of jackets with a tailored finish, we can’t look past the range of denim jackets that pay serious homage to the garment’s workwear roots — uncomplicated, tactile and built to last.