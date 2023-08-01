Fashion

Shades Of Green: Garnish Your Closet With Clothes That Draw On Nature’s Freshest Palette

Save
Share
By Julia Gessler
Viva
Whether you want emerald, lime, khaki or mint. Photo / Mara Sommer

The irradiated, energised green of spring is on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait.

Love khaki? Pull on an oversized hug of sweater from local label Paris Georgia. Want something more jolting? Try a glittering maxi skirt from Copenhagen-based Saks Potts, featuring handmade sequins as spritely

The season’s most compellingly verdant offerings — compiled by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson — draw from nature’s vast palette, and are as versatile as the flitting weather patterns. Consider this your sartorial bouquet, and take your pick!

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Compiled by Annabel Dickson.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5