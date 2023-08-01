Shades Of Green: Garnish Your Closet With Clothes That Draw On Nature’s Freshest Palette

The irradiated, energised green of spring is on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait.

Love khaki? Pull on an oversized hug of sweater from local label Paris Georgia. Want something more jolting? Try a glittering maxi skirt from Copenhagen-based Saks Potts, featuring handmade sequins as spritely as fresh grass.

The season’s most compellingly verdant offerings — compiled by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson — draw from nature’s vast palette, and are as versatile as the flitting weather patterns. Consider this your sartorial bouquet, and take your pick!

