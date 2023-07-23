For those smart enough to avoid a New Zealand winter in favour of warmer climes, it’s about that time of year when mid-winter escapades are on the cards.

From Seville to Suva, we can only dream of hot and sunny destinations right now, and if you’re lucky enough to have booked a flight somewhere tropical or are in need of some sartorial inspiration to help you book that flight, consider an easy throw-on dress to get you motivated immediately.

This carefully considered edit of the best holiday dresses and smocks will keep you looking your best while feeling your best, even after ordering an extra Aperol Spritz.

Bali Breeze

You’ve just re-surfaced after a morning spent at the beach club in and out of the warm Balinese water. Now it’s time to go and find the best açaí bowl the island has to offer. Throw one of these on for maximum relaxation.

So Euro

Picture yourself gallivanting around the French Riviera, or discovering a charming market in the heart of Nice. After inhaling a Nutella crêpe, board the train to Cannes in something coquettish and sweet.

Style Pacifica

The crystal-clear water brushes over your feet as you walk down the beach surrounded by the bristling sound of palm trees moving in the warm breeze. A refreshing coconut margarita is the only intrusive thought on your mind.

Club Med

You snagged the best deck chair in Positano today, now it’s time to cool off with a spritz or two on the balcony as the sun sets and the smell of wood-fired pizza fills the air. Add a little sizzle with one of these complementary looks.

Dresses compiled by Annabel Dickson.