The work wardrobe is a malleable construct — today, it’s looser, loungier, no longer restricted to jeans on Fridays.

But for all its changes, smart shirting is still a valuable starting point when you want something sophisticated in the office and beyond.

Enter these button-ups that are anything but boring. Wear them languidly with wide-leg trousers, tuck them into skirts or look for structure with a sturdy blazer. They’re also great worn open over a crisp singlet.

Shirts compiled by Annabel Dickson.