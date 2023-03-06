There’s something eternally reliable about a good blazer, and no matter what situation you find yourself in, the quick addition of one is like a cheat code to look pulled together in no time.

The reliable wardrobe staple is reinvented time and again, from relaxed silhouettes to more rigorous tailoring — but whatever floats your boat, rest assured there’s a range of great blazers on offer right now that easily segue from formal situations to more casual settings with ease.

The fashionable thing right now might be an oversized blazer, but we can also appreciate it’s not for everyone. For those that prefer their jackets tidy and close to the body, several brands have focused on blazers with neat shoulders and slightly shorter at the hem to give an effect of efficiency — something that works particularly well in a professional environment.

And if you’re after an easy outfit formula, you can’t look past the winning trifecta of a blazer, T-shirt and jeans. The timeless uniform is an especially chic way to dress for after-five events or date nights.

Blazers compiled by Annabel Dickson.