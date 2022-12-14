20 Flowy Dresses For When It Gets Too Hot For Anything Else

Summertime is the time of year when there’s a real desire to wear clothes that feel unrestricted. For several designers and retailers, the free-feeling power of a sundress offers up ample opportunity to focus on a single garment that works day after day when the weather warms up.

It might be the sweet gingham baby-doll style from Kowtow or perhaps the patchwork medley from Alemais evoking the spirit of the Summer of Love, the nostalgia of that period often returning this time of year. While it’s difficult to reduce this particular spirit of the 60s to a single garment, there’s a reason why the mood continues to inspire the type of languid, loose, and uninhibited dresses we see below.