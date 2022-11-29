Where Can I Find A Good Pair Of Relaxed, Loose-Fitting Pants?

Hold onto your waistbands: baggy, often low-slung trousers the kind you might have seen someone doing kickflips in the 90s have arrived in high fashion.

These range from trackies with elasticated or drawstring waists to cargo pants and blue denim, which are all often paired with another hero of the season: the humble tank top.

Balenciaga and Celine sent loose, faded jeans down the runway; at Dior, baggy denim trousers were realised in jacquard; and at Givenchy, creative director Matthew Williams encrusted oversized denim with pearls.

At Diesel the Italian brand currently going through a renaissance under Belgian designer Glenn Martens low-slung denim was ripped, distressed and even quilted, often styled with matching denim bralettes.

While there are plenty of designer styles on offer, the trend for oversized denim lends itself well to second-hand shopping which is never lacking in vintage denim because it doesn’t matter so much about finding the precise fit.

Thrifted jeans can also be severed at the knees to make the most of the other trend kicking around this summer: jorts jean shorts which have recently been embraced by models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

As well as loose denim and trackie bottoms, utilitarian cargo pants, with pockets big enough to store jangling keys in, are also part of the skater trend: London designer Supriya Lele, who often uses her 90s upbringing as a reference for her collections, teamed black cargo pants with a blue barely-there hooded top; Paris-based Jacquemus, who staged his show on salt flats that looked like a setting for Dune, designed trousers with pockets at the hips and knees; while Isabel Marant realised hers in distressed denim.

New Zealand designer Rachel Mills has been riffing on the style for autumn/winter, making wool trousers with hanging, French-seamed pockets.

“We originally designed the Margot pant to fit a clear brief; relaxed but tailored, warm but comfortable, utilitarian but chic,” says Rachel Mills.

"We originally designed the Margot pant to fit a clear brief; relaxed but tailored, warm but comfortable, utilitarian but chic," says Rachel Mills.

"All of this came to fruition in a cargo-style pant. With a forgiving elastic waist, loose through the legs, practically placed pockets, finished with a crisp cuff, this has easily become a go-to style to pair with one of our fitted tops or bodysuits."

Viva Shops

Make the pavement your catwalk with these airy options.

For cargo pants: Rachel Mills organic cotton cargo trousers $269.

For cargo jeans: Wynn Hamlyn cargo jeans $395.

For skinny jeans’ antithesis: Levi’s relaxed wide-leg jean, $179, from Black Box Boutique.

For something sturdy: Checks Downtown carpenter trousers $189.90.

For trousers you can wear to work: Kowtow drape trousers $179.

For jean shorts that are also a little edgy: Citizens Of Humanity bermuda style ripped jean shorts, $259, from Mytheresa.

For a leather look-alike: Tibi satin cargo short, $895, from Muse.

For a splurge: Paris Georgia relaxed cargo trousers $640.

For lots of pockets: Benjamin Alexander box pleated patch pocket trousers $515.

For a summer-ready option: Ruby cargo trousers with ankle tie detail $249.

The effortlessly chic trouser: Zambesi wide-leg trousers $575.

For something classic: Loulou Studio wool suiting trousers, $489, from Workshop.