Fashion Is In Its Home-Spun Era. These Were Some Of The Craftiest (And Chicest) Pieces We Could Find.

A home-spun, hand-crafted aesthetic has proliferated the fashion industry in recent years perhaps thanks to New York-based brand Bode’s coveted patchwork jackets, a celebration of DIY that has seen a new generation take up knitting and darning, or a re-emphasis of artisans and traditional craft in an increasingly digitised world.

This season, techniques such as crocheting, weaving and macramé have appeared in collections around the world: in New York, designer Gabriela Hearst sent a series of macramé dresses down the runway and added crochet details to leather; London-based Conner Ives created a loose macramé halter dress and embellished net skirt; while Australian designer Christopher Esber included crocheted strapless dresses and polo tops.

Such handcrafts are most evident in accessories, such as at Loewe, which has had runaway success with its simple raffia baskets and woven leather bags, made from factory offcuts.

For Matthieu Blazy’s debut at Bottega Veneta, the designer reinterpreted the brand’s intrecciato bags with plumped-up leather, highlighting the weaving technique, as well as creating knotted leather shoes.

New Zealand brand Wynn Hamlyn often employs handcraft in its collections, including wooden toggle buttons, needle felting and embroidery.

“I am always drawn to these elements [they’ve featured] in every collection since our beginning,” says designer Wynn Crawshaw.

“Craft is a pillar of our brand, and we will always be looking at, playing with, researching and displaying any elements of craft that we can.”

Lately, Crawshaw has been “very wrapped up in macramé”, with knotted tops appearing in his autumn/winter 2022 collection, and again in his debut show at Sydney Fashion Week, which lands in stores in November.

One runway highlight included a maxi dress, with glass beads made in Mumbai, which weighed in at around 20kg. “They have had to be swapped for [lighter] acetate beads for production,” adds Crawshaw.

Viva Shops Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Get crafty with these pieces of handiwork.

For a dynamic silhouette: Paris Georgia beaded net jacket POA.

For some sun protection: Checks flower crochet hat $90.

For the evening: Gimaguas metallic knitted dress, $249, from Black Box Boutique.

Cheap and cheerful: Widdess one-of-a-kind earrings $36.

To take from the beach to the street: Deadly Ponies Rush mini tote $499.

For classic with a twist: Wynn Hamlyn wool mini dress $500.

Party pants: Pecchenino lace trousers, $389, from That Looks.

For something when the weather gets cold: Frisson Knits vest $350.

For a statement necklace: Flowergardin hand-made necklace with recycled beads $85.