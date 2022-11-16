Fashion

How Do I Look Polished But Not In A Stuffy Way? Two Words: Coordinated Separates

By Jessica Beresford
Viva
Alida wears Harris Tapper shirts and trousers. Photo / Mara Sommer

It’s a leisure suit, but with less limitations, explains Jessica Beresford.

The leisure suit in which a relaxed shirt or shacket is worn with matching trousers or shorts has been knocking around the men’s collections

Now, it’s being embraced by womenswear designers, but with less limitations, including skirts, trousers and shorts paired with classic shirts or relaxed jackets, as well as knitwear. It’s as polished as a suit, without the stuffy formality.

On the Jil Sander runway, there was a woolly grey jumper paired with a matching skirt and a lemon yellow shirt with utility pants; at Hermès, creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski made the delicate pleats in a white T-shirt seamlessly blend into a pair of pleated trousers; while Miu Miu put a sporty spin on the coordinating set, pairing white polo shirts with pleated tennis skirts.

New Zealand-based Harris Tapper's new Composition collection earns coordinating points, too: designers Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper have reimagined the tracksuit, with flared pants and a collared sweatshirt, as well as pairing a soft yellow cotton shirt with loose trousers.

Paris Georgia, too, has gone further with the idea, matching a sateen triangle bra to a dusty pink shirt and slinky skirt.

Fabric director Jacki Bresic says the coordinated set has informed a lot of the retailer’s buy for spring/summer.

“From some exciting new brands, you will see matching organic printed cotton sets, double denim and, of course, the signature Totême monochromatic silk loungewear making a return.”

Viva Shops

Matching sets to see you through a coordinated work and weekend.

Benjamin Alexander jacket $955 and skirt $549.

Zambesi halter top $295 and trousers $450.

Moochi cotton short-sleeved shirt $300 and cotton wide leg trouser $300.

Anine Bing blazer, $699, and trousers, $439, from Fabric.

Wixii silk cropped top $225 and trousers $245.

Wardrobe NYC denim jacket $1160 and jeans $580.

Kate Sylvester bomber jacket $549 and shorts $369.

Joseph pinstripe blazer $1340 and skirt $765.

Assembly label linen jacket $300 and linen trousers $215.

Caitlin Crisp linen short-sleeved shirt $365 and shorts $285.

Harris Tapper top $519 and skirt $459 (purchase together and save 10 per cent).

Gregory shirt $429 and skirt $349.

Moochi shirt $300 and shorts $230.

Kate Sylvester shirt $379 and trousers $429.

Caroline Sills shirt $329 and skirt $379.

Ruby linen shirt $219 and linen miniskirt $219.

Moochi short-sleeved blazer $500 and trousers $330.

Hej Hej linen shirt $200 and linen trousers $260.

Tojha shirt $207 and skirt $213.

Ovna Ovich bralette $175 and trousers $325.

Caitlin Crisp crop top $365 and shorts $385.

Venroy knitted tank top $143 and skirt $164.

Save
Share

