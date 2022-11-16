How Do I Look Polished But Not In A Stuffy Way? Two Words: Coordinated Separates

It’s a leisure suit, but with less limitations, explains Jessica Beresford.

The leisure suit in which a relaxed shirt or shacket is worn with matching trousers or shorts has been knocking around the men’s collections for the past few years.

Now, it’s being embraced by womenswear designers, but with less limitations, including skirts, trousers and shorts paired with classic shirts or relaxed jackets, as well as knitwear. It’s as polished as a suit, without the stuffy formality.

On the Jil Sander runway, there was a woolly grey jumper paired with a matching skirt and a lemon yellow shirt with utility pants; at Hermès, creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski made the delicate pleats in a white T-shirt seamlessly blend into a pair of pleated trousers; while Miu Miu put a sporty spin on the coordinating set, pairing white polo shirts with pleated tennis skirts.

New Zealand-based Harris Tapper's new Composition collection earns coordinating points, too: designers Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper have reimagined the tracksuit, with flared pants and a collared sweatshirt, as well as pairing a soft yellow cotton shirt with loose trousers.

Paris Georgia, too, has gone further with the idea, matching a sateen triangle bra to a dusty pink shirt and slinky skirt.

Fabric director Jacki Bresic says the coordinated set has informed a lot of the retailer’s buy for spring/summer.

“From some exciting new brands, you will see matching organic printed cotton sets, double denim and, of course, the signature Totême monochromatic silk loungewear making a return.”

Viva Shops

Matching sets to see you through a coordinated work and weekend.