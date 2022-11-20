One unanimous theme for the new season is loud occasionwear, the kind you can’t help but make a statement in.

Bright flashes of colour, shimmering details and risque sheer gowns proliferated the runways, as did over-the-top accessories.

Bottega Veneta’s runway show featured slinky lingerie-inspired dresses accented with sequins and feathers and paired with matching opera gloves; Louis Vuitton added sequins to pinafores in an otherwise subdued collection; while Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson created glistening net dresses and stilettos with oversized silver bows.

Dresses in single, bright colours also played a starring role: Valentino’s collection featured a round of hot-pink looks, including a draped floor-length gown and embellished mini; lilac frocks appeared on the runway at Jil Sander and Acne Studios; and fire-engine red punctuated collections by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Alaïa.

“Everyone is ready to party again,” says Muse Boutique owner Olivia Vincent Healy, who stocks brands including Budapest-based Nanushka, Los Angeles-based Anine Bing and Sydney-based Matteau.

“I love a bold red dress most of our designers have added one to their collection for resort.”

Viva Shops

Saturated in satin: Ruby satin mini dress $369.

For the relaxed yet sophisticated at heart: Poster Girl draped crystallised top, $1085, from Desordre.

Go hands-free and dance away: Emma Jing silk ruffle belt bag $249.

That cute top to wear with jeans: Saks Potts silk organza halter neck top approx. $629.

The retro option: Missoni dress trousers, $1399, from World.

Gloriously long and sumptuous: La DoubleJ sequin dress, $1450, from Muse.

For something shiny: Georgia Jay bag $470.