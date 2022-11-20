One unanimous theme for the new season is loud occasionwear, the kind you can’t help but make a statement in.
Bright flashes of colour, shimmering details and risque sheer gowns proliferated the runways, as did
Bottega Veneta’s runway show featured slinky lingerie-inspired dresses accented with sequins and feathers and paired with matching opera gloves; Louis Vuitton added sequins to pinafores in an otherwise subdued collection; while Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson created glistening net dresses and stilettos with oversized silver bows.
Dresses in single, bright colours also played a starring role: Valentino’s collection featured a round of hot-pink looks, including a draped floor-length gown and embellished mini; lilac frocks appeared on the runway at Jil Sander and Acne Studios; and fire-engine red punctuated collections by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Alaïa.
“Everyone is ready to party again,” says Muse Boutique owner Olivia Vincent Healy, who stocks brands including Budapest-based Nanushka, Los Angeles-based Anine Bing and Sydney-based Matteau.
“I love a bold red dress most of our designers have added one to their collection for resort.”
Viva Shops
Step on to the dancefloor in an outfit that gets the party started.
For the feather lovers: Karen Millen feathered blazer dress $655.
Saturated in satin: Ruby satin mini dress $369.
A high-octane matching set: Jojo Ross silk top $339 and trousers $349.
Budget-friendly but beautiful: Zara metallic thread knit dress $75.90.
For the relaxed yet sophisticated at heart: Poster Girl draped crystallised top, $1085, from Desordre.
All gitz and glam: Jessica McCormack Tripset hoops with 1.95ct diamonds and 18k yellow gold, $36900, from Simon James.
Ruffle some feathers: Paris Georgia top $590 and draped mini skirt $520.
Bright and bold: Aje cut-out jacket dress $550.
Go hands-free and dance away: Emma Jing silk ruffle belt bag $249.
That cute top to wear with jeans: Saks Potts silk organza halter neck top approx. $629.
Frosting effect: Christopher Esber crystal knit tank top $650 and skirt $815.
The retro option: Missoni dress trousers, $1399, from World.
For sequins, sequins, sequins: Blair Wheeler houndstooth sequin dress $975.
Gloriously long and sumptuous: La DoubleJ sequin dress, $1450, from Muse.
For something shiny: Georgia Jay bag $470.