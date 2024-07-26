Dark greens, florets and savoury cheeses — these winter salad recipes make for warming and wholesome servings.

Salads aren’t often the first port of call for the winter season. It’s cold! Our minds wander to the cosiness of oven bakes or the lusciousness of slow cooks.

But these salads offer a promise of comfort too. They are delicious and versatile, easily plated as a warming main or served alongside a showstopping centrepiece.

To dress up various vegetables, the recipes make use of crunchy textures (think toasted nuts, crispy noodles and snappy seeds) and creamy dressings (comprising yoghurt, blue cheese and peanut-butter satay). Plenty of these are fresh, but for particularly stormy days we’d recommend the oven-fresh ones.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad, which can be served straight from a hot oven, is best drizzled with a lemony, tamarind dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warming bowl is full of satisfying textures, from toasty, crunchy pumpkin seeds to creamy avocado.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These juicy lamb rump pieces are smothered in oil and rolled in dukkah, before being seared on all sides.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Snaps of edamame and the crunch of sesame seeds make this halloumi a toothful serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This super-green bowl makes the most of seasonal vegetables (and includes the recipe for a deeply savoury satay, featuring garlic, peanut butter and maple syrup).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crumbles of feta add tang to this earthy and sweet salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crunchy lamb cutlets sit atop a refreshing toss of beans, halloumi, green olives and Italian parsley.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warming side dish, with a mix of peak season vegetables, is full of moreish umami flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This throw-together salad is served with a generous glug of olive oil and a crush of blue cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This breezy recipe is full of flavourful garlic and soy sauce and is an easy lunchbox meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pull-apart mozzarella and full leaves of basil make this comforting salad bowl a treatish serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pops of green olive add a bite to this plate (while a tahini yoghurt sauce supplies creamy texture).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dashes of turmeric and cayenne pepper make this bowl a warming serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A topping of crispy noodles always makes a meal feel special. In this simple recipe, they are mixed with leafy greens and tender shreds of chicken.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have an indoor hotplate or grill, you’ll be able to recreate the stunning char on this cheesy salad. However, cast iron or oven-tray is an easy alternative cooking method.